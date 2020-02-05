|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 05.02.2020
CloudMinds Donates Emergency Shipment of 5G Cloud Robots to Help Combat the Coronavirus Epidemic in Wuhan and Shanghai
CloudMinds Technology Inc. – a global pioneer in cloud artificial intelligence architecture that makes robots and businesses smarter for the benefit of all humanity – has, in collaboration with China Mobile, donated and sent 5G-enabled medical assistant Cloud Robots, disinfecting cleaning Cloud Robots, medicine delivery Cloud Robots, and temperature measuring and inspecting Cloud Robots to Wuhan Tongji Tianyou Hospital, Wuhan Union Hospital, and Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital. Cloud Robots offer medical staff remote care options to measure patient temperature, clean and disinfect spaces, and deliver medicine, providing an effective solution for reducing the chances of infection for personnel and improving the level of isolation and control within quarantine environments.
“It is our duty as a company dedicated to improving the lives of everyday people to step forward and help in any way we can to combat this unprecedented crisis. It is especially in dangerous situations such as these, that pose a high risk to humans, that Cloud Robots can offer valuable assistance. Cloud Robots can act as proxies for medical staff in quarantine facilities to perform basic monitoring duties, lowering chances and risks of exposure,” said CEO and founder Bill Huang.
Joining in the local as well as global efforts to combat the virus, CloudMinds Technology has set up the Step Forward project team to target the special needs of epidemic prevention in specific environments such as hospitals and hotels. The team is urgently developing, debugging, and producing various types of intelligent cloud-based medical and sanitation protection robots in its dedicated efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
To learn more about CloudMinds’ groundbreaking technologies and the deployment of cloud AI solutions with partners, or to schedule an interview with executives, contact: info@cloudminds.com
ABOUT CLOUDMINDS INC.
CloudMinds is a builder and operator of an open end-to-end cloud robot system – and the very first to commercialize related products and services across the global robotics industry. The company’s pioneering world-class architecture is capable of operating a massive number of intelligent and secure robots simultaneously by giving them scalable access to powerful computation and storage resources in the cloud – also endowing them with a real-time open data center and shared knowledge base via a communication network. CloudMinds is on the cutting edge of the AI field, secured mobile communication and robotics. Its highly scalable operating platform creates an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates its products and services with all other major players in the robotics industry.
CloudMinds office locations, with approximately 700 employees, span the United States, Asia and Latin America. To learn more about CloudMinds’ mission, visit www.CloudMinds.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #SmarterRobot
©2020 CloudMinds Inc. All rights reserved. CloudMinds marks are trademarks of CloudMinds or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. “Pepper” is a trademark of SoftBank Robotics.
