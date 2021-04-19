|
19:17 | 15.06.2021
CMTC Helps Machine Shop Improve Operations with Lean Training
California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) recently delivered Lean Training to RKL Technologies, Inc. (“RKL”) employees to help organize RKL’s shop floor and improve their manufacturing processes.
In analyzing their procedures, RKL identified a need to implement strategies to continuously increase efficiency and cost savings. Company leaders observed that production staff was spending excess time looking for tools and materials because of the organization and layout of the shop floor, and realized that improvements in workplace organization could save time and improve efficiency.
CMTC partnered with RKL Technologies from January to March 2021 to provide 32 hours of virtual training for RKL production staff and key employees. Training curriculum included: Lean Principles and Implementing Lean Tools, 5S, Overview of Six Sigma, Generating Solutions, and coaching on implementation. Following the training, RKL created a uniform table with labeling for each machine to allow staff to quickly locate tools. The training helped RKL reduce lead times and improve on-time delivery by creating a more organized shop floor, improving business and manufacturing workflows, reducing waste in the manufacturing process, and continuing to support a Lean Company culture.
As a result, RKL estimates cost savings of $100,000 over a 12-month period, enabling investments of $5,000 in new products and processes and $10,000 in plant and equipment improvements. The company also estimates making future investments of $10,000 in workforce practices and employee skills training.
For more information about CMTC’s business services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.
