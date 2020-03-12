|
2:00 | 13.03.2020
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Clean Fuel to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the coal to liquid (CTL) market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.47 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005749/en/Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising demand for clean fuel will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising demand for clean fuel has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market is segmented as below:
Product
Liquid Fuels
Chemicals
Geographic segmentation
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coal to liquid (CTL) market report covers the following areas:
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market size
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market trends
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market industry analysis
This study identifies technological developments in CTL process as one of the prime reasons driving the coal to liquid (CTL) market growth during the next few years.
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coal to liquid (CTL) market, including some of the vendors such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Celanese Corporation, CHINA SHENHUA, INNER MONGOLIA YITAI COAL CO., LTD. and Sasol. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coal to liquid (CTL) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist coal to liquid (CTL) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the coal to liquid (CTL) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
The growth of the coal to liquid (CTL) market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coal to liquid (CTL) market vendors
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2020-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Liquid fuels – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Chemicals – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Americas – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Technological developments
Rising demand for petrochemicals feedstock
Rapid growth in transportation sector
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Celanese Corporation
CHINA SHENHUA
INNER MONGOLIA YITAI COAL CO., LTD.
Sasol
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us
