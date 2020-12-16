|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:00 | 16.12.2020
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced details of the expansion of its Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, reflecting significant reserve growth and the benefits of a larger-scale expansion project. An updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before the close of business today.
Summary highlights include:
After-tax NAV5% of $634 million and an expected internal rate of return of 31% based solely on proven and probable mineral reserves
18-year, reserve-based mine life through 2038 with opportunities for extension with continued drilling
Expected average annual free cash flow of $104 million for initial ten years post-expansion
58% and 65% year-over-year increase in silver and gold reserves, respectively1
More than doubling of planned annual crusher throughput capacity from roughly 14 million tons to over 28 million tons post-expansion
Average annual silver and gold production expected to total over 8.0 million ounces and approximately 80,000 ounces, respectively, for the initial ten years post-expansion
Improvement in silver recoveries from 61% over 20 years to approximately 68% in two years through use of high-pressure grinding roll (“HPGR”) technology
$397 million of planned construction capital (2021-2023), including $42 million in contingencies and $31 million in engineering, procurement and project management contracting
“The expansion of Rochester represents the Company’s single largest organic growth opportunity,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The combination of significant reserve growth, the scope of the expansion project to leverage economies of scale and the benefit of higher and faster silver recoveries from HPGR technology is expected to generate an internal rate of return of over 30%. Importantly, the project is supported by a technically sound foundation with robust economics that helps drive an anticipated step-change in Coeur’s cash flow profile, which we believe will fundamentally reposition the Company and unlock meaningful long-term value for our stockholders. We are all excited about the future of Rochester and look forward to showcasing this pivotal expansion project with you during our virtual investor day tomorrow.”
Rochester’s planned expansion under Plan of Operations Amendment (“POA 11”) includes the construction of a new leach pad, a crushing facility equipped with two HPGR units, a Merrill-Crowe process plant, and related infrastructure to support the extension of Rochester’s mine life. The Company plans to fund the project with a combination of cash on hand, internally generated cash flow from its four operating mines and existing debt capacity.
Coeur commenced early-stage earthworks and began establishing infrastructure for POA 11 in early August 2020. Major construction is expected to begin in 2021 and be largely completed by late 2022. The project remains on schedule with no changes to key elements of the timeline (highlighted below).
2H 2020 ✓
Mid-2022
Merrill-Crowe Process Plant
1H 2021
YE 2022
Crushing Circuit
1H 2021
YE 2022
Supporting Infrastructure
2H 2020
Mid-2022
In addition to the expansion of the main Rochester deposit, the technical report also outlines the planned build out of the adjacent Nevada Packard deposit located southwest of the Rochester mine. The development of Nevada Packard is scheduled to break ground in 2029 and includes plans for a new leach pad, crushing facility, Merrill-Crowe process plant, mobile equipment and supporting infrastructure, which is expected to cost approximately $49 million in construction capital. Production from Nevada Packard is scheduled to commence in 2030, leading to the placement of approximately 32 million tons over the deposit’s six-year expected mine life.
The reserve-based mine plan in the technical report does not include any material from other deposits owned by Coeur, including the property package adjacent to Rochester that the Company acquired in late 2018 for approximately $19 million. These near-mine deposits have the potential to extend and/or expand mining operations at Rochester in the medium to long term. Recent target generation in the district highlighted priorities for future drilling north of East Rochester and East Packard as well as around the Lincoln Hill, Gold Ridge and Independence Hill zones located immediately west of Rochester.
0.003
0.40
969,000
146,405,000
0.003
0.54
78,000
16,240,000
0.003
0.41
1,047,000
162,645,000
0.003
0.36
169,000
21,858,000
0.002
0.52
3,000
1,005,000
0.003
0.37
172,000
22,863,000
0.003
0.40
1,138,000
168,263,000
0.003
0.54
81,000
17,245,000
0.003
0.40
1,219,000
185,508,000
0.002
0.24
364,000
53,271,000
0.002
0.32
33,000
5,923,000
0.002
0.24
397,000
59,194,000
0.002
0.25
98,000
13,613,000
0.002
0.30
4,000
602,000
0.002
0.25
102,000
14,215,000
0.002
0.24
463,000
66,884,000
0.002
0.32
37,000
6,525,000
0.002
0.24
500,000
73,409,000
0.002
0.27
397,000
59,643,000
0.002
0.41
11,000
2,027,000
0.002
0.27
408,000
61,670,000
Assumed metals prices for estimated Mineral Resources was $1,600 per ounce of gold and $20.00 per ounce of silver.
Mineral Reserves based on a MMTS 2020 Ultimate Pit designs with no loss due to dilution.
Mineral Reserves are contained within MMTS 2020 Ultimate Pit designs targeting approximately 459 million tons of proven and probable reserves (in situ or in stockpiles) and are supported by a mine plan featuring variable throughput rates, stockpiling, haulage and a cut-off optimization. The mine plan designs incorporate variable open pit slope angles over the pit life approximately averaging 43°, variable metallurgical recoveries depending on deposit location and material processed, including gold oxide recovery of 92%, gold sulfide recovery of 60%, silver oxide recovery of 70% and sulfide recovery of 60% for the Rochester deposit and gold oxide recovery of 92% and silver oxide recovery of 61% with no sulfide recovery for the Nevada Packard deposit.
The NSR cut-off for Mineral Reserves equals $2.55/ton for oxide and $2.65/ton for sulfide for the Rochester deposit and $3.70/ton for the Nevada Packard deposit.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be considered for estimation of Mineral Reserves.
Mineral Resources for Rochester within confining pit shell use the following parameters: oxide recovery of 92% for gold and 70% for silver, and sulfide recovery of 60% for gold and 60% for silver with an NSR cutoff grade of $2.55/ton oxide and $2.65/ton sulfide.
Mineral Resources for Nevada Packard within confining pit shell use the following parameters: oxide recovery of 92% for gold and 61% for silver, with an NSR cutoff grade of $3.70/ton.
Rounding of short tons, grades, and troy ounces, as required by reporting guidelines, may result in apparent differences between tons, grades, and contained metal contents.
U.S. Investors are cautioned that the term “Mineral Resource” is not defined or recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The qualified person for the Mineral Reserve estimate is Robert Gray, P.Eng., an independent Consulting Engineer. The qualified person for the Mineral Resource estimate is Matthew Bradford, RM-SME, a Coeur Mining, Inc employee.
Comparison of the 2018 and 2020 Technical Reports’ Life of Mine Economic Analyses
273,427
459,420
0.003
0.003
0.43
0.40
92%
95%
61%
69%
–
89%
–
54%
758
1,140
76,082
128,062
$1,250
$1,544
$17.50
$19.45
$2,279
$4,252
($585)
($1,008)
($708)
($969)
($144)
($272)
($20)
($37)
–
–
($1,457)
($2,286)
($75)
($56)
$747
$830
$11.71
$10.46
$1.23
$1.39
$2.59
$2.11
$0.58
$0.59
$5.46
$4.98
$747
$1,910
($339)
($659)
–
($157)
Mineral Reserves are contained within the Measured and Indicated pit designs, or in stockpiles are supported by a plan featuring variable throughput rates, stockpiling and cut-off optimization.
Rounding of tons and ounces, as required by reporting guidelines, may result in apparent differences between tons, grade, and contained metal content.
Details on the estimation of Mineral Reserves, including the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Reserves are contained in the footnotes in the prior section of this release and in the applicable technical reports available at www.sedar.com.
About Coeur
Christopher Pascoe, Coeur’s Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43‐101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information concerning the Rochester mine included in this news release. Mineral resources are in addition to mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be considered for estimation of mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the inferred mineral resources will be realized. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio‐political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should see the technical reports for the Rochester mine as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors ‐ The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We may use certain terms in public disclosures, such as “measured,” “indicated,” “inferred” and “resources,” that are recognized by Canadian regulations, but that SEC guidelines generally prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 10‐K which may be secured from us, or from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
