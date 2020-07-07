ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Coeur Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mick Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through August 13, 2020.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
