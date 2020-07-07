|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 07.07.2020
Coeur Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mick Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through August 13, 2020.
(855) 560-2581
Canada:
(855) 669-9657
International:
(412) 542-4166
Conference ID:
Coeur Mining
U.S.:
(877) 344-7529
Canada:
(855) 669-9658
International:
(412) 317-0088
Conference ID:
101 44 955
