Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Production and Sales Results

Coeur Mining, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coeur”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced fourth quarter 2019 production of 94,716 ounces of gold, 3.2 million ounces of silver, 3.9 million pounds of zinc and 4.0 million pounds of lead. Full-year 2019 production totaled 359,418 ounces of gold, 11.7 million ounces of silver, 17.1 million pounds of zinc and 16.6 million pounds of lead.

Metal sales for the fourth quarter included 95,532 ounces of gold, 3.2 million ounces of silver, 4.1 million pounds of zinc and 4.2 million pounds of lead. For the full year, metal sales totaled 367,650 ounces of gold, 11.9 million ounces of silver, 18.2 million pounds of zinc and 16.5 million pounds of lead. The Company expects to issue full-year 2020 production and cost guidance in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on February 19, 2020.

Quarterly Production Results

“Coeur’s operations delivered solid gold production in 2019, highlighted by a strong second half of the year,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Palmarejo was our best performing operation last year, while Kensington’s gold production increased 12% year-over-year. Wharf’s gold production was 58% higher in the second half of 2019 compared to the first half, leading to a 10% year-over-year production increase.” “Rochester’s fourth quarter gold production was 35% higher than the prior quarter, but lower crushing rates led to full-year silver and gold production below expectations,” continued Mr. Krebs. “Importantly, we continue to see encouraging results that support the investment in high-pressure grinding roll (“HPGR”) technology to accelerate silver recovery rates and enhance the mine’s overall economics.” “At our Silvertip operation, we continued to execute our plans to improve mill availability and further stabilize the operation during the fourth quarter. Although fourth quarter results were below expectations, we have begun to see tangible results from these efforts and remain confident in the long-term potential of this high-grade and highly prospective deposit.” “Looking ahead to 2020, our key priorities are to advance our efforts to further expand Rochester, continue to stabilize and begin to optimize our Silvertip operation, invest in exploration at our most prospective sites including the Sterling and Crown projects in southern Nevada, and deliver consistent operating results that generate positive free cash flow and lower overall costs,” concluded Mr. Krebs.

Operations

Fourth quarter and full-year 2019 production and sales highlights for each of Coeur’s operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico



20194Q 20193Q 20192Q 20191Q 201920184Q 2018

Tons milled

1,755,957

486,779 442,464 447,727 378,987 1,382,471 378,389 Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.08

0.07 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.08 Average silver grade (oz/t)

4.85

5.11 4.88 4.74 4.64 6.49 5.96 Average recovery rate – Au

84.3%

84.9% 81.7% 87.7% 83.4% 88.9% 97.6% Average recovery rate – Ag

79.3%

81.7% 79.6% 81.8% 72.8% 83.8% 84.0% Ounces Produced Gold

111,932

28,702 31,779 28,246 23,205 122,722 31,239 Silver (000’s)

6,762

2,029 1,720 1,735 1,278 7,516 1,893 Ounces Sold Gold

116,104

27,952 32,731 28,027 27,394 115,592 23,667 Silver (000’s)

6,841

1,980 1,747 1,709 1,405 7,229 1,534 Average realized price per gold ounce

$1,220

$1,238 $1,269 $1,210 $1,154 $1,140 $1,148 Average realized price per silver ounce

$16.23

$17.28 $17.05 $14.86 $15.39 $15.77 $14.57 Fourth quarter gold production decreased 10% to 28,702 ounces, while silver production increased 18% to 2.0 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Full-year gold and silver production decreased by 9% and 10% to 111,932 and 6.8 million ounces, respectively Fourth quarter gold and silver production benefited from higher mill throughput, which increased 10% quarter-over-quarter. Lower average gold grade led to decreased gold production during the quarter, while an improvement in average silver grade resulted in higher silver production. Lower full-year gold and silver production was due to lower average grades, partially offset by a 27% increase in tons milled Production at La Nación, located within the Independencia mine complex, continued to successfully ramp up, averaging approximately 700 tons per day (“tpd”) during the fourth quarter, which was well in excess of the 400 tpd target. Production from La Nación is expected to remain at approximately 700 tpd in 2020 The recently installed thickener is delivering positive results for the operation by reducing reagent consumption and improving metallurgical recoveries. The project is anticipated to have a one-year payback Approximately 39% of gold sales in the fourth quarter, or 10,949 ounces, were sold under Palmarejo’s gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. For the full year, a total of 36,727 ounces of gold (32% of Palmarejo’s gold sales) were sold under the stream agreement

Rochester, Nevada



20194Q 20193Q 20192Q 20191Q 201920184Q 2018

Tons placed

10,582,518

2,612,319 2,516,353 2,786,287 2,667,559 16,169,807 3,674,566 Average silver grade (oz/t)

0.46

0.47 0.43 0.45 0.46 0.52 0.46 Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.003

0.003 0.004 0.003 0.003 0.004 0.004 Ounces Produced Silver (000’s)

3,761

848 982 971 960 5,038 1,466 Gold

35,400

10,634 7,901 8,609 8,256 54,388 15,926 Ounces Sold Silver (000’s)

3,845

932 951 962 1,000 4,855 1,391 Gold

36,052

11,248 7,651 8,642 8,511 52,789 15,339 Average realized price per silver ounce

$16.07

$17.22 $17.02 $14.83 $15.31 $15.50 $14.53 Average realized price per gold ounce

$1,393

$1,484 $1,476 $1,295 $1,299 $1,261 $1,234 Silver production decreased 14% quarter-over-quarter to approximately 0.8 million ounces, while gold production increased 35% to 10,634 ounces. For the full year, silver and gold production decreased 25% and 35% to 3.8 million and 35,400 ounces, respectively Silver production in the fourth quarter was impacted by lower than anticipated throughput rates from the secondary crusher, which reduced metal inventory on the Stage III and Stage IV leach pads. Gold production increased largely due to the placement of higher-grade material close to the liner of the Stage IV leach pad early in the fourth quarter The secondary crusher, which was installed in the beginning of the third quarter to replace a failed larger unit, has delivered lower than expected overall crushing and placement rates. Coeur now expects to process approximately 34,000 tpd through the current crusher configuration in 2020, down from initial expectations of 37,000 tpd. The Company is pursuing opportunities to increase throughput rates to achieve its original target Importantly, initial HPGR cells on the Stage IV leach pad indicate silver recovery rates in-line with original expectations. The Company has isolated approximately 194,000 tons on the north end of the Stage IV leach pad that have exhibited a 60-day silver recovery rate of approximately 60%, substantially higher than traditionally-crushed and run-of-mine material which historically exhibit silver recoveries of 36% and 13%, respectively, over the same time period Coeur expects to receive a Record of Decision from the Bureau of Land Management on Plan of Operations Amendment 11 toward the end of the first quarter. Construction is anticipated to begin around mid-year, including earthworks to support a new leach pad and an upgraded crushing circuit The Company plans to file an updated technical report in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 in the second half of 2020 further outlining the expansion, including an updated capital estimate as well as additional operational and financial information regarding the expected impacts of HPGR technology

Kensington, Alaska



20194Q 20193Q 20192Q 20191Q 201920184Q 2018

Tons milled

658,378

167,061 166,475 160,510 164,332 661,731 166,310 Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.21

0.20 0.22 0.23 0.20 0.19 0.23 Average recovery rate

91.0%

87.2% 93.2% 93.0% 90.2% 93.0% 93.0% Gold ounces produced

127,914

29,736 34,156 34,049 29,973 113,778 35,335 Gold ounces sold

130,495

29,293 35,452 34,415 31,335 114,778 33,202 Average realized price per gold ounce

$1,388

$1,469 $1,485 $1,312 $1,286 $1,247 $1,246 Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above include pre-commercial production Gold production decreased 13% quarter-over-quarter to 29,736 ounces, while full-year gold production increased 12% to 127,914 ounces Gold production in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by lower average grade as a result of a change in mine sequencing. Lower recoveries during the quarter reflect the settlement of gold shipments made in prior periods. Higher gold production in 2019 was primarily due to an 11% increase in average grade, reflecting a full-year of production from the high-grade Jualin deposit Jualin accounted for approximately 15% and 14% of Kensington’s production during the fourth quarter and full year, respectively

Wharf, South Dakota



20194Q 20193Q 20192Q 20191Q 201920184Q 2018

Tons placed

4,613,359

1,100,393 1,503,021 919,435 1,090,510 4,923,774 1,644,168 Average gold grade (oz/t)

0.023

0.023 0.027 0.023 0.020 0.022 0.020 Ounces produced Gold

84,172

25,644 25,946 15,680 16,902 76,840 16,960 Silver (000’s)

63

20 18 12 13 51 13 Ounces sold Gold

84,999

27,039 24,573 15,301 18,086 75,572 15,306 Silver (000’s)

64

21 17 12 14 48 11 Average realized price per gold ounce

$1,416

$1,482 $1,481 $1,311 $1,317 $1,267 $1,247 Continued strong gold production totaled 25,644 ounces in the fourth quarter, consistent with the prior period. Full-year gold production increased 10% year-over-year to 84,172 ounces Consistent production during the quarter was primarily driven by strong crusher performance as well as the continued stacking of higher-grade ore. Notably, second half gold production increased 58% from the first half of 2019 Tons placed for the full year reached 4.6 million tons, down from 4.9 million tons in 2018 and consistent with 4.6 million tons in 2017

Silvertip, British Columbia



20194Q 20193Q 20192Q 20191Q 201920184Q 2018

Tons milled

236,547

61,662 53,145 59,689 62,051 86,127 38,802 Average silver grade (oz/t)

6.84

6.97 7.54 7.48 5.50 8.04 6.06 Average zinc grade (%)

7.1%

7.5% 7.6% 7.5% 5.9% 6.9% 5.8% Average lead grade (%)

4.8%

4.9% 5.4% 5.4% 3.7% 5.0% 3.9% Average recovery rate – Ag

71.8%

65.1% 74.8% 77.0% 69.9% 49.1% 60.5% Average recovery rate – Zn

50.8%

42.0% 51.7% 59.1% 50.5% 56.7% 69.1% Average recovery rate – Pb

72.6%

66.4% 78.4% 77.3% 66.8% 45.1% 54.7% Produced Silver (000’s ounces)

1,162

279 300 344 239 340 142 Zinc (000’s lbs)

17,103

3,865 4,197 5,322 3,719 6,781 3,083 Lead (000’s lbs)

16,556

4,021 4,478 4,980 3,077 3,913 1,658 Sold Silver (000’s ounces)

1,164

294 290 365 215 268 127 Zinc (000’s lbs)

18,155

4,053 4,076 5,303 4,723 4,793 2,552 Lead (000’s lbs)

16,488

4,223 4,331 5,186 2,748 3,089 1,444 Average realized price per silver ounce, gross

$16.69

16.61 $19.94 $15.18 $14.98 $15.00 $15.54 Treatment and refining charges per silver ounce

$1.60

$2.34 $1.63 $1.18 $1.24 $0.84 $1.38 Average realized price per silver ounce, net

$15.09

14.27 $18.31 $14.00 $13.74 $14.16 $14.16 Average realized price per zinc pound, gross

$1.06

$1.04 $0.86 $0.83 $1.50 $1.12 $1.07 Treatment and refining charges per zinc pound

$0.35

$0.42 $0.36 $0.34 $0.31 $0.29 $0.24 Average realized price per zinc pound, net

$0.71

$0.62 $0.50 $0.49 $1.19 $0.83 $0.83 Average realized price per lead pound, gross

$0.91

$0.89 $0.98 $0.87 $0.92 $0.90 $0.87 Treatment and refining charges per lead pound

$0.07

$0.11 $0.06 $0.05 $0.06 $0.10 $0.07 Average realized price per lead pound, net

$0.84

$0.78 $0.92 $0.82 $0.86 $0.80 $0.80 Commercial production at Silvertip was declared on September 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above include pre-commercial production Fourth quarter silver, zinc and lead production decreased 7%, 8% and 10% quarter-over-quarter to 0.3 million ounces, 3.9 million pounds and 4.0 million pounds, respectively. Full-year silver, zinc and lead production totaled 1.2 million ounces, 17.1 million pounds and 16.6 million pounds, respectively Fourth quarter production was driven primarily by lower average recovery rates as a result of ongoing mill optimization initiatives Mill throughput increased 16% quarter-over-quarter to 61,662 tons but remained below target primarily due to extended planned downtime, which was implemented to complete key projects targeting improved mill availability Mill stability initiatives throughout 2019 led to improved availability and more consistent operational performance late in the fourth quarter and year-to-date. Mill availability has averaged nearly 90% since mid-December The Company received the permit amendment application to operate at a year-round mining and milling rate of 1,100 tons (1,000 metric tonnes) per day during the fourth quarter As part of Coeur’s year-end review process, the Company is conducting an impairment test on the carrying value of the operation, which totaled approximately $400.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Matters being considered in this review include: (i) the slower than anticipated ramp up since acquiring Silvertip in the fourth quarter of 2017, (ii) considerably weaker zinc and lead prices, and (iii) significantly higher treatment charges for zinc and lead concentrates. The Company expects to complete its final impairment analysis in connection with filing its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and releasing fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings

2019 Production Results and Guidance

Coeur’s 2019 production results, along with its most recent production guidance published on November 4, 2019, are shown below.

2019 Production Results



GoldSilverZincLead



(oz)(K oz)(K lbs)(K lbs)

Palmarejo 111,932 6,762 — — Rochester 35,400 3,761 — — Kensington 127,914 — — — Wharf 84,172 63 — — Silvertip — 1,162 17,103 16,556

Total359,41811,74917,10316,5562019 Production Guidance



GoldSilverZincLead



(oz)(K oz)(K lbs)(K lbs)

Palmarejo 95,000 – 105,000 6,500 – 7,200 — — Rochester 40,000 – 50,000 4,200 – 5,000 — — Kensington 117,000 – 130,000 — — — Wharf 82,000 – 87,000 — — — Silvertip — 1,500 – 2,500 25,000 – 40,000 20,000 – 35,000

Total334,000 – 372,00012,200 – 14,70025,000 – 40,00020,000 – 35,000Financial Results and Conference Call

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding 2019 priorities, anticipated production, recoveries, mining rates, throughput, and operations at Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip, including the impact of the new thickener at Palmarejo, the new crushing circuit, expansion plans and timing of filing (and content of) a technical report at Rochester, and improved operational performance and impairment analysis at Silvertip. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc, and lead and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur’s production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur’s future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss or insolvency of any third-party smelter or refiner with whom Coeur does business, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur’s ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. Christopher Pascoe, Coeur’s Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the scientific and technical information concerning Coeur’s mineral projects in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to the Technical Reports for each of Coeur’s properties as filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Average Spot Prices



2019



4Q 2019



3Q 2019



2Q 2019



1Q 2019



2018



4Q 2018

Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce

$1,393





$ 1,481



$ 1,472



$ 1,309



$ 1,304



$ 1,268



$ 1,226 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce

$16.21





$ 17.32



$ 16.98



$ 14.88



$ 15.57



$ 15.71



$ 14.54 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound

$1.16





$ 1.08



$ 1.07



$ 1.25



$ 1.23



$ 1.33



$ 1.19 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound

$0.91





$ 0.93



$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 0.92



$ 1.02



$ 0.89

