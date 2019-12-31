|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 19.02.2020
Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported fourth quarter 2019 financial results, including revenue of $195.0 million and cash flow from operating activities of $39.3 million. Including non-cash write downs of $277.7 million taken in the quarter, the Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $270.9 million, or $1.13 per share. On an adjusted basis1, the Company reported EBITDA of $59.8 million and net loss from continuing operations of $3.3 million, or $0.01 per share.
For the full year, Coeur reported revenue of $711.5 million and cash flow from operating activities of $91.9 million. Including non-cash write downs totaling $320.0 million, the Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $346.9 million, or $1.59 per share. On an adjusted basis1, the Company reported EBITDA of $173.9 million and net loss from continuing operations of $54.6 million, or $0.25 per share.
“Higher precious metals prices and strong performance from our primary gold operations drove a 14% increase in revenue, an 11% increase in adjusted EBITDA1, and a four-fold increase in operating cash flow,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2019 results reflect our strategy to discover, develop, and operate a balanced portfolio of North American-based precious metals assets. Palmarejo delivered over $65.0 million of free cash flow1 last year while Wharf generated over $37.0 million of free cash flow, bringing its cumulative free cash flow1 to over $170.0 million since we acquired the operation in 2015 for $99.5 million. We were also pleased to see Kensington deliver record free cash flow1 after a multi-year effort to discover and develop higher-grade mineralization.”
“Despite a weaker than anticipated fourth quarter due to lower crushing rates, our Rochester open-pit, silver-gold mine in Nevada remains our top growth opportunity. We began processing ore through a new crushing circuit during the second half of the year utilizing HPGR technology. Early indications suggest that HPGR is having its intended impact by increasing and accelerating silver recovery rates. HPGR forms the basis of a larger expansion during the next two years that is expected to position Rochester as a long-life, strong cash flow generator for the Company.”
Mr. Krebs continued, “The decision to temporarily suspend operating activities at Silvertip, which represented approximately 6% of the Company’s 2019 revenue, was driven by our goal of maximizing the long-term value of the operation. While we have been successful in executing key projects and improving mill availability, the further deterioration in the zinc and lead markets – particularly for spot concentrate treatment charges – represents significant headwinds to our ability to generate positive cash flow. While mining and processing activities are paused, we plan to more than double our investment in drilling to further expand Silvertip’s high-grade deposit and extend its mine life. During 2019, we were able to grow Silvertip’s inferred resources by over 70% and its measured and indicated resources by nearly 40%. In addition, we have commenced a pre-feasibility study to evaluate a mill expansion, which we believe will significantly enhance Silvertip’s economics.”
“Looking ahead, our top priorities for 2020 are to (i) advance and execute our strategy to further expand Rochester, (ii) increase our level of investment in exploration, particularly at our most prospective sites, (iii) evaluate and pursue a successful repositioning of Silvertip, (iv) deliver consistent results from our operations, leading to positive free cash flow1 and lower overall costs, and (v) continue to enhance our leading environmental, social and governance profile,” concluded Mr. Krebs.
$
134.3
$
141.9
$
110.3
$
106.8
$
427.0
$
96.3
$
54.8
$
51.6
$
45.0
$
40.1
$
193.2
$
44.6
$
2.6
$
2.0
$
2.6
$
5.6
$
3.6
$
1.9
$
3.3
$
4.0
$
4.2
$
2.4
$
2.1
$
1.0
$
195.0
$
199.5
$
162.1
$
154.9
$
625.9
$
143.8
$
146.6
$
141.0
$
131.9
$
131.7
$
441.0
$
116.6
$
7.6
$
9.6
$
7.8
$
9.5
$
31.3
$
7.1
(270.9
)
$
(14.3
)
$
(36.8
)
$
(24.9
)
$
(49.0
)
$
0.4
(1.13
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.26
)
$
0.00
(3.3
)
$
(5.3
)
$
(23.0
)
$
(23.0
)
$
(2.2
)
$
16.1
(0.01
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.08
238.7
225.9
207.8
202.4
188.6
199.5
(214.5
)
$
37.6
$
7.7
$
14.8
$
87.1
$
7.9
$
59.8
$
61.0
$
30.6
$
26.1
$
157.3
$
36.2
$
39.3
$
42.0
$
26.4
$
(15.8
)
$
20.1
$
0.1
$
21.0
$
30.7
$
20.7
$
27.4
$
140.8
$
17.8
18.4
$
11.3
$
5.7
$
(43.3
)
$
(120.7
)
$
(17.7
)
$
55.6
$
65.3
$
37.9
$
69.0
$
115.1
$
115.1
$
295.5
$
298.7
$
370.0
$
456.8
$
458.8
$
458.8
$
1,407
$
1,413
$
1,277
$
1,251
$
1,218
$
1,214
$
16.99
$
17.17
$
14.75
$
15.22
$
15.65
$
14.59
$
0.62
$
0.50
$
0.49
$
1.19
$
0.83
$
0.83
$
0.78
$
0.92
$
0.82
$
0.86
$
0.80
$
0.80
94,716
99,782
86,584
78,336
359,520
92,546
3.1
3.0
3.1
2.5
12.8
3.5
3.9
4.2
5.3
3.7
4.2
3.1
4.0
4.5
5.0
3.1
2.1
1.7
95,532
100,407
86,385
85,326
350,508
79,291
3.3
3.0
3.0
2.6
12.4
3.1
4.1
4.1
5.3
4.7
4.4
2.6
4.3
4.3
5.2
2.7
2.6
1.4
For the full year, the Company generated $711.5 million of revenue, representing a 14% increase year-over-year. Full-year 2019 metal sales totaled 367,650 ounces of gold, 11.9 million ounces of silver, 18.2 million pounds of zinc and 16.5 million pounds of lead, compared to 350,508 ounces of gold, 12.4 million ounces of silver, 4.4 million pounds of zinc and 2.6 million pounds of lead in 2018.
Average realized gold and silver prices were slightly lower quarter-over-quarter, totaling $1,407 and $16.99 per ounce, respectively, and were both approximately 16% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The average realized zinc price increased 24% to $0.62 per pound during the quarter, while the average realized lead price decreased 15% to $0.78 per pound.
For the full year, average realized gold and silver prices increased 10% and 3%, respectively, to $1,342 and $16.07 per ounce. The average realized zinc price decreased 14% year-over-year to $0.71 per pound, while the average realized lead price increased 5% to $0.84 per pound.
The average realized gold prices for the fourth quarter and full year include the sale of 10,949 and 36,727 ounces of gold, respectively, at a price of $800 per ounce pursuant to Palmarejo’s stream agreement. The average zinc and lead prices are presented net of treatment and refining charges and reflect the impact of provisional price and quantity adjustments.
Gold and silver sales accounted for 69% and 28% of fourth quarter revenue, respectively, while zinc and lead accounted for the remaining 3%. The Company’s U.S. operations accounted for approximately 59% of fourth quarter revenue, relatively consistent with the prior period.
During 2019, gold and silver sales contributed 69% and 27% of full-year revenue, respectively, while zinc and lead sales comprised the remaining 4%. For the full year, Coeur’s U.S. operations contributed approximately 58% of metal sales, relatively consistent year-over-year.
Costs applicable to sales totaled $146.6 million and $551.2 million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, compared to $141.0 million and $441.0 million in the prior periods. Higher costs during the fourth quarter were largely attributable to an inventory adjustment at Wharf and elevated expense levels at Silvertip compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in costs was largely attributable to a full year of commercial production at the Jualin deposit (Kensington) and Silvertip operation.
General and administrative expenses decreased 21% quarter-over-quarter to $7.6 million and increased 10% year-over-year to $34.5 million. Lower general and administrative expense in the fourth quarter reflect lower employee-related expenses and legal fees, while increased general and administrative expense in 2019 reflect higher employee-related expenses and legal fees.
Exploration expense for the fourth quarter and full year was $7.2 million and $22.5 million, respectively, compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter and $25.4 million in 2018. The majority of the Company’s expensed exploration investment in 2019 was focused on resource expansion targets at Palmarejo, Kensington, Silvertip, and Sterling and Crown. See the “Operations” section and page 16 for additional details on the Company’s exploration activities in 2019.
Coeur recorded an income tax expense of $2.9 million during the fourth quarter and an income tax benefit of $11.1 million for the full year. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the quarter were $2.1 million, bringing the full-year total to $33.7 million. Cash taxes paid in 2019 primarily reflect income and mining tax payments in Mexico and cash taxes related to the Company’s acquisition of Northern Empire Resources Corp.
Fourth quarter operating cash flow totaled $39.3 million, a 6% decrease quarter-over-quarter, reflecting higher cash outflow at Silvertip, partially offset by higher cash flow at Kensington. The improvement at Kensington was related to cash flows from its prepayment arrangement under the existing off-take agreement. Coeur delivered 7,038 gold ounces from Kensington during the fourth quarter to fulfill its original $25.0 million prepayment obligation. At the end of the quarter, the Company exercised its option to receive an additional $15.0 million under the terms of the original prepayment arrangement. Together, these transactions contributed a net cash inflow of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter.
Full-year 2019 operating cash flow totaled $91.9 million, over four-times higher than in 2018. Significantly higher year-over-year operating cash flow was largely driven by (i) solid operational results from Palmarejo, Kensington and Wharf, (ii) higher gold and silver prices, and (iii) favorable impacts from changes in working capital.
Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter were $21.0 million (32% lower quarter-over-quarter and 18% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018), bringing the full-year total to $99.8 million (29% lower year-over-year). Investment in capitalized infill drilling, included in capital expenditures, totaled $1.9 million and $7.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. The majority of the Company’s capitalized exploration investment in 2019 focused on infill targets at Palmarejo, Rochester and Kensington. The decrease in total capital expenditures during the year was largely attributable to lower capital spending at Kensington and Silvertip, partially off-set by increased investment at Rochester related to the new crusher configuration. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 68% and 32%, respectively, of the Company’s total capital investment in 2019.
First quarter: 38,000 ounces of gold at an average floor of $1,411 per ounce and an average ceiling of $1,806 per ounce;
Second quarter: 42,000 ounces of gold at an average floor of $1,417 per ounce and an average ceiling of $1,813 per ounce;
Third quarter: 45,000 ounces of gold at an average floor of $1,437 per ounce and an average ceiling of $1,814 per ounce; and
Fourth quarter: 54,000 ounces of gold at an average floor of $1,471 per ounce and an average ceiling of $1,818 per ounce
Coeur believes this approach will allow the Company to (i) preserve and maximize the value of Silvertip’s orebody, (ii) reduce near-term downside risk to cash flow, (iii) better determine the economics of a mill expansion by completing a pre-feasibility study around mid-year, (iv) build upon the successful drilling program in 2019, seeking to further expand the resource and extend Silvertip’s mine life, and (v) potentially re-start the operation with an improved cost structure in a more stable operating environment and a longer mine life better capable of withstanding market downturns, while generating more robust cash flow during stronger market conditions.
The Company expects quarterly care and maintenance costs to total approximately $6.0 million, excluding one-time costs of approximately $5.0 – $10.0 million primarily related to employee severance and contractual obligations, which are expected to be incurred during the first half of 2020. In addition, Coeur expects to commence an $8.0 – $10.0 million resource expansion drilling program in March and to spend approximately $2.0 million on the pre-feasibility study.
486,779
442,464
447,727
378,987
1,382,471
378,389
0.07
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.10
0.08
5.11
4.88
4.74
4.64
6.49
5.96
84.9%
81.7%
87.7%
83.4%
88.9%
97.6%
81.7%
79.6%
81.8%
72.8%
83.8%
84.0%
28,702
31,779
28,246
23,205
122,722
31,239
2,029
1,720
1,735
1,278
7,516
1,893
27,952
32,731
28,027
27,394
115,592
23,667
1,980
1,747
1,709
1,405
7,229
1,534
$1,238
$1,269
$1,210
$1,154
$1,140
$1,148
$17.28
$17.05
$14.86
$15.39
$15.77
$14.57
$68.9
$71.3
$59.3
$53.2
$245.8
$49.6
$34.8
$37.4
$36.5
$33.2
$120.1
$27.1
$622
$660
$741
$713
$556
$624
$8.79
$8.95
$9.17
$9.66
$7.69
$7.92
$2.0
$1.6
$1.1
$1.0
$10.5
$0.1
$41.4
$36.3
$15.6
$5.9
$50.5
$13.3
$6.2
$4.7
$5.0
$6.0
$24.4
$3.6
$2.4
$3.1
$2.6
$2.7
$5.0
$2.3
$8.6
$7.8
$7.6
$8.7
$29.4
$5.9
$32.8
$28.5
$8.0
$(2.8)
$21.1
$7.4
Fourth quarter gold and silver production benefited from higher mill throughput, which increased 10% quarter-over-quarter. Lower average gold grade led to decreased gold production during the quarter, while an improvement in average silver grade resulted in higher silver production. Lower full-year gold and silver production was due to lower average grades, partially offset by a 27% increase in tons milled
Production at La Nación, located within the Independencia mine complex, continued to successfully ramp up, averaging approximately 700 tons per day (“tpd”) during the fourth quarter, which was well in excess of the 400 tpd target. Production from La Nación is expected to remain at approximately 700 tpd in 2020
For the full year, adjusted CAS1 for gold and silver increased 23% and 18%, respectively, to $683 and $9.11 per ounce, but finished within full-year 2019 guidance ranges of $650 – $750 per gold ounce and $9.00 – $10.00 per silver ounce. The year-over-year increases were largely attributable to lower average grades, cost pressures from exchange rates and inflation, mining through a geotechnically-challenging environment and the increased reliance on longitudinal stopes
Fourth quarter and full-year capital expenditures increased 10% and 11%, respectively, to $8.6 million and $32.7 million, reflecting ongoing investment in mine development and infrastructure projects
Free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter increased 15% to $32.8 million, while free cash flow1 for the full year totaled $66.5 million and was over-three times higher compared to 2018. Improved free cash flow1 for both periods reflects higher operating cash flow, partially offset by increased investment
Up to seven surface and underground core rigs were active during the fourth quarter, focusing largely on resource expansion drilling near the two underground mine complexes, Independencia and Guadalupe
For the full year, exploration activity was initially focused on infill and resource expansion drilling around the Guadalupe mine complex. As the year progressed, rigs were gradually migrated to the Independencia mine complex where they focused on testing the extension of veins to the north
A total of 63 resource expansion holes and 85 infill holes were completed in 2019
CAS are expected to be $785 – $885 per gold ounce and $10.35 – $11.35 per silver ounce
Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $35 – $40 million
2,612,319
2,516,353
2,786,287
2,667,559
16,169,807
3,674,566
0.47
0.43
0.45
0.46
0.52
0.46
0.003
0.004
0.003
0.003
0.004
0.004
848
982
971
960
5,038
1,466
10,634
7,901
8,609
8,256
54,388
15,926
932
951
962
1,000
4,855
1,391
11,248
7,651
8,642
8,511
52,789
15,339
$17.22
$17.02
$14.83
$15.31
$15.50
$14.53
$1,484
$1,476
$1,295
$1,299
$1,261
$1,234
$32.6
$27.5
$25.5
$26.4
$141.8
$39.1
$25.3
$27.7
$24.7
$22.5
$105.7
$29.4
$13.25
$14.24
$13.19
$12.83
$11.44
$10.79
$1,142
$1,230
$1,153
$1,092
$930
$917
$0.4
$0.1
$0.1
$0.1
$0.3
$—
$6.9
$8.3
$1.6
$(1.0)
$33.0
$17.9
$0.9
$(1.0)
$0.4
$1.8
$10.7
$7.1
$4.1
$11.2
$2.4
$2.8
$(0.8)
$(4.1)
$5.0
$10.2
$2.8
$4.6
$9.9
$3.0
$1.9
$(1.9)
$(1.2)
$(5.6)
$23.1
$14.9
Silver production in the fourth quarter was impacted by lower than anticipated throughput rates related to the secondary crusher, which reduced metal inventory on the Stage III and Stage IV leach pads. Gold production increased largely due to the placement of higher-grade material close to the liner of the Stage IV leach pad early in the fourth quarter
Year-over-year adjusted CAS1 for silver and gold increased 19% and 28%, respectively, to $13.67 and $1,193 per ounce. Higher unit costs in 2019 reflect lower production levels and fewer ounces sold, primarily due to the commissioning and ramp up of the new crushing circuit
Fourth quarter capital expenditures decreased 51% to $5.0 million, bringing the full-year total to $22.6 million (over double the investment in 2018). Capital expenditures during the year were focused on the new crushing circuit, further development of the Stage IV leach pad and initial work on Plan of Operations Amendment 11
Free cash flow1 totaled $1.9 million and $(6.8) million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. Higher free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter resulted from increased metal sales and lower capital expenditures, while full-year results were impacted by the integration of the new crushing circuit
An infill diamond drilling program was completed in the fourth quarter. A portion of the program drilled four holes in the center of the Rochester pit, while the other portion utilized directional drilling techniques to test areas of potential mineralization under the Stage I leach pad at East Rochester
Drilling at the Lincoln Hill project, which was acquired from Alio Gold Inc. in October 2018 for approximately $19.0 million and is located approximately four miles west of Rochester, was also completed during the fourth quarter. Exploration activity was primarily focused on infill drilling to validate the previous owner’s resource model and collect additional information regarding mineralization and host rock
Initial HPGR cells on the Stage IV leach pad indicate silver recovery rates in-line with original expectations. The Company has isolated approximately 194,000 tons on the north end of the Stage IV leach pad that have exhibited a 60-day silver recovery rate of approximately 60%, in-line with third-party test work and substantially higher than traditionally-crushed and run-of-mine material which historically exhibit silver recoveries of 36% and 13%, respectively, over the same time period
The final Environmental Impact Statement has been published and Coeur expects to receive the Record of Decision from the Bureau of Land Management for POA11 towards the end of the first quarter. The Company is completing engineering, procurement and construction planning, and expects to request formal approval from its Board of Directors to advance the project in mid-2020
The Company plans to file an updated technical report in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 in late 2020 further outlining the expansion, including an updated capital estimate as well as additional operational and financial information regarding the expected impacts of HPGR technology
CAS in 2020 are expected to be $13.25 – $14.50 per silver ounce and $1,175 – $1,325 per gold ounce
Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $28 – $35 million
167,061
166,475
160,510
164,332
641,058
149,998
0.20
0.22
0.23
0.20
0.18
0.21
87.2%
93.2%
93.0%
90.2%
92.3%
91.1%
29,736
34,156
34,049
29,973
105,570
28,421
29,293
35,452
34,415
31,335
106,555
24,979
$1,493
$1,505
$1,332
$1,301
$1,277
$1,267
$24
$20
$20
$15
$30
$21
$1,469
$1,485
$1,312
$1,286
$1,247
$1,246
$43.0
$52.6
$45.2
$40.3
$132.9
$31.1
$28.8
$29.5
$29.1
$32.2
$112.4
$21.4
$976
$822
$842
$990
$1,050
$843
$4.7
$(14.7)
$25.0
$—
$—
$—
$1.6
$1.5
$2.0
$0.5
$5.9
$1.3
$19.9
$4.5
$41.4
$6.2
$15.3
$7.9
$4.3
$4.9
$4.9
$9.4
$37.2
$9.8
$—
$—
$—
$—
$7.5
$0.8
$4.3
$4.9
$4.9
$9.4
$44.7
$10.6
$15.6
$(0.4)
$36.5
$(3.2)
$(29.4)
$(2.7)
Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above exclude pre-commercial production
Gold production in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by lower average grade as a result of a change in mine sequencing. Lower recoveries during the quarter reflect the settlement of gold shipments made in prior periods
Higher gold production in 2019 was primarily due to an 17% increase in average grade, reflecting a full year of production from the high-grade Jualin deposit
Production from Jualin accounted for approximately 15% and 14% of Kensington’s production during the fourth quarter and full year, respectively
Capital expenditures of $4.3 million were slightly lower quarter-over-quarter, reflecting ongoing underground development. Full-year capital expenditures decreased 47% year-over-year to $23.5 million, primarily driven by lower investment in underground development, infrastructure projects and infill drilling
Free cash flow1 for the fourth quarter and full year totaled $15.6 million and $48.5 million, respectively, and reflect the impacts of the prepayment. Excluding the effect of the prepayment, free cash flow1 totaled approximately $10.9 million and $33.5 million in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively
Two underground core drill rigs were focused on resource expansion drilling at the Eureka and Jualin veins as well as lower Kensington Zone 10 during the fourth quarter. Results were encouraging, particularly at Eureka, while assays from Zone 10 are currently pending
A total of 112 resource expansion holes and 42 infill holes were completed in 2019
CAS in 2020 are expected to be $900 – $1,000 per ounce
Capital expenditures are expected to be $24 – $28 million in 2020
1,100,393
1,503,021
919,435
1,090,510
4,923,774
1,644,168
0.023
0.027
0.023
0.020
0.022
0.020
25,644
25,946
15,680
16,902
76,840
16,960
20
18
12
13
51
13
27,039
24,573
15,301
18,086
75,572
15,306
21
17
12
14
48
11
$1,482
$1,481
$1,311
$1,317
$1,267
$1,247
$40.5
$36.7
$20.2
$24.0
$96.5
$19.3
$25.7
$22.1
$15.5
$17.4
$67.2
$14.6
$802
$887
$1,002
$949
$876
$939
$0.2
$0.1
$—
$—
$0.1
$—
$17.0
$17.6
$0.5
$4.2
$11.9
$(1.9)
$0.8
$0.8
$0.2
$0.4
$3.4
$0.7
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
$0.8
$0.8
$0.2
$0.4
$3.4
$0.7
$16.2
$16.8
$0.3
$3.8
$8.5
$(2.6)
Consistent production during the quarter was primarily driven by strong crusher performance, placement of additional tons in the prior period and continued stacking of higher-grade ore
Notably, second half gold production increased 58% from the first half of 2019
Fourth quarter capital expenditures of $0.8 million were consistent quarter-over-quarter. Full-year capital expenditures totaled $2.2 million, compared to $3.4 million in 2018, and were primarily focused on equipment purchases
Fourth quarter and full year free cash flow1 totaled $16.2 million and $37.1 million, respectively. Since acquiring the operation in February 2015 for approximately $99.5 million, Wharf has generated $172.8 million of free cash flow1
One drill rig completed a small exploration campaign at the Richmond Hill project during the fourth quarter. Only eight holes were completed due to the timing of the program and the arrival of winter weather conditions; drilling is expected to restart in the second quarter of 2020
Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $2 – $3 million in 2020
61,662
53,145
59,689
62,051
49,454
38,802
6.97
7.54
7.48
5.50
6.19
6.06
7.5%
7.6%
7.5%
5.9%
6.2%
5.8%
4.9%
5.4%
5.4%
3.7%
4.0%
3.9%
65.1%
74.8%
77.0%
69.9%
59.6%
60.5%
42.0%
51.7%
59.1%
50.5%
67.8%
69.1%
66.4%
78.4%
77.3%
66.8%
52.5%
54.7%
279
300
344
239
182
142
3,865
4,197
5,322
3,719
4,181
3,082
4,021
4,478
4,980
3,077
2,072
1,659
294
290
365
215
223
124
4,053
4,076
5,303
4,723
4,376
2,604
4,223
4,331
5,186
2,748
2,649
1,419
$16.61
$19.94
$15.18
$14.98
$15.00
$15.54
$2.34
$1.63
$1.18
$1.24
$0.84
$1.38
$14.27
$18.31
$14.00
$13.74
$14.16
$14.16
$1.04
$0.86
$0.83
$1.50
$1.12
$1.07
$0.42
$0.36
$0.34
$0.31
$0.29
$0.24
$0.62
$0.50
$0.49
$1.19
$0.83
$0.83
$0.89
$0.98
$0.87
$0.92
$0.90
$0.87
$0.11
$0.06
$0.05
$0.06
$0.10
$0.07
$0.78
$0.92
$0.82
$0.86
$0.80
$0.80
$10.2
$11.3
$11.9
$10.9
$8.9
$4.8
$32.0
$24.2
$26.2
$26.4
$35.6
$24.1
$11.22
$14.14
$13.31
$13.73
$14.16
$17.68
$0.69
$0.75
$1.02
$1.18
$0.83
$0.95
$0.62
$0.71
$0.77
$0.88
$0.80
$1.02
$0.9
$0.8
$0.7
$0.1
$2.7
$0.3
$(28.6)
$(15.3)
$(11.6)
$(13.9)
$(40.9)
$(34.1)
$2.0
$6.4
$5.0
$4.1
$8.6
$8.2
$—
$—
$—
$—
$44.3
$(10.8)
$2.0
$6.4
$5.0
$4.1
$52.9
$(2.6)
$(30.6)
$(21.7)
$(16.6)
$(18.0)
$(93.8)
$(31.5)
Silvertip achieved commercial production on September 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above exclude pre-commercial production
Full-year silver, zinc and lead production totaled 1.2 million ounces, 17.1 million pounds and 16.6 million pounds, respectively
Fourth quarter adjusted CAS1 on a co-product basis were $11.22 per silver ounce, $0.69 per payable zinc pound and $0.62 per payable lead pound, compared to $12.89, $0.95 and $0.72, respectively, for the full year
Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter were $2.0 million and focused primarily on underground development. Full-year capital expenditures totaled $17.5 million, significantly lower year-over-year due to the commencement of commercial production on September 1, 2018
Free cash flow1 for the fourth quarter and full year totaled $(30.6) million and $(86.9) million, respectively
Up to three surface core drill rigs were active during the fourth quarter, focused primarily on expansion drilling at the Discovery East, South and North zones. A total of 44 resource expansion holes and eight infill holes were completed in 2019
Mill stability initiatives throughout 2019 led to improved availability and more consistent operational performance late in the fourth quarter and in the beginning of 2020. Notably, mill availability averaged over 90% in January 2020
Coeur paid the first milestone payment related the receipt of its amended permit in the fourth quarter. The Company also paid the second milestone payment tied to its year-end reserves and resources in the first quarter of 2020. Each payment totaled $25.0 million, including approximately $18.8 million in cash and $6.3 million in stock
For the full year, Coeur drilled 511,164 feet (155,805 meters) at a total investment of $30.0 million ($22.5 million expensed and $7.5 million capitalized), compared to 691,779 feet (210,857 meters) at a total investment of $44.0 million ($25.4 million expensed and $18.6 million capitalized) in 2018. An update of Coeur’s exploration activities during the year was released on December 17, 2019, highlighting encouraging results from expansion drilling at several of its operations. Please refer to the news release for additional details4.
At the Sterling and Crown exploration properties in southern Nevada, two reverse circulation rigs and a surface geology mapping program were active during the fourth quarter. One rig focused on expansion drilling at the SNA and Secret Pass deposits, which are contained in the Crown Block. The second rig focused on drilling extensions of known mineralization in and around the Sterling mine, specifically targeting the higher-grade faults that controlled oxide gold mineralization in historical mining areas. Expansion drilling at both Sterling and the Crown Block is expected to continue throughout 2020, including the addition of a third drill rig to test a geophysical target on the northernmost area of the Crown Block and a core drilling program to begin metallurgical work in both zones.
At the La Preciosa project, located in Durango, Mexico, a new geological model for the Martha and associated veins was completed in the fourth quarter. Ground mapping and sampling were also completed in new areas on the southern Martha structure, which were not previously drilled. The Company successfully identified new areas of mineralization; however, additional work will need to be completed to verify the potential size and grade of the zones. The new global resource estimate and further economic evaluation of the project is expected to be completed in 2020.
95,000 – 110,000
6,300 – 7,800
27,000 – 33,000
4,000 – 5,500
115,000 – 130,000
—
80,000 – 90,000
—
317,000 – 363,000
10,300 – 13,300
$785 – $885
$10.35 – $11.35
$1,175 – $1,325
$13.25 – $14.50
$900 – $1,000
—
$1,025 – $1,125
—
$65 – $80
$30 – $35
$38 – $44
$6 – $10
$32 – $36
Note: The Company’s guidance figures assume $1,520/oz gold, $17.25/oz silver, $1.00/lb zinc and $0.86/lb lead as well as CAD of 1.30 and MXN of 19.00.
Dial-In Numbers:
(855) 560-2581 (U.S.)
(855) 669-9657 (Canada)
(412) 542-4166 (International)
Conference ID:
Coeur Mining
Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Terry F. D. Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations, Hans J. Rasmussen, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through March 5, 2020.
Replay numbers:
(877) 344-7529 (U.S.)
(855) 669-9658 (Canada)
(412) 317-0088 (International)
Conference ID:
101 37 743
Christopher Pascoe, Coeur’s Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the scientific and technical information concerning Coeur’s mineral projects in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to the Technical Reports for each of Coeur’s properties as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
2. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.
3. Excludes amortization.
4. https://www.coeur.com/_resources/news/nr_20191217.pdf.
$
1,481
$
1,472
$
1,309
$
1,304
$
1,268
$
1,226
Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce
$
17.32
$
16.98
$
14.88
$
15.57
$
15.71
$
14.54
Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound
$
1.08
$
1.07
$
1.25
$
1.23
$
1.33
$
1.19
Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound
$
0.93
$
0.92
$
0.85
$
0.92
$
1.02
$
0.89
Cash and cash equivalents
$
55,645
$
115,081
Receivables
18,666
29,744
Inventory
55,886
66,279
Ore on leach pads
66,192
75,122
Prepaid expenses and other
14,047
11,393
210,436
297,619
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment, net
248,789
298,451
Mining properties, net
711,955
971,567
Ore on leach pads
71,539
66,964
Restricted assets
8,752
12,133
Equity and debt securities
35,646
17,806
Receivables
28,709
31,151
Other
62,810
16,809
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,378,636
$
1,712,500
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
69,176
$
47,210
Accrued liabilities and other
95,616
82,619
Debt
22,746
24,937
Reclamation
3,114
6,552
190,652
161,318
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Debt
272,751
433,889
Reclamation
133,417
128,994
Deferred tax liabilities
41,976
79,070
Other long-term liabilities
72,836
56,717
520,980
698,670
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 300,000,000 shares, 241,529,021 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 203,310,443 at December 31, 2018
2,415
2,033
Additional paid-in capital
3,598,472
3,443,082
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(136
)
(59
)
Accumulated deficit
(2,933,747
)
(2,592,544
)
667,004
852,512
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,378,636
$
1,712,500
$
711,502
$
625,904
$
709,598
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Costs applicable to sales(1)
551,181
440,950
440,260
Amortization
178,876
128,473
146,549
General and administrative
34,493
31,345
33,616
Exploration
22,527
25,397
30,311
Impairment of long-lived assets
250,814
—
—
Pre-development, reclamation, and other
18,421
20,043
18,936
Total costs and expenses
1,056,312
646,208
669,672
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
Loss on debt extinguishment
(1,281
)
—
(9,342
)
Fair value adjustments, net
16,030
3,638
(864
)
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
(24,771
)
(24,364
)
(16,440
)
Other, net
(3,193
)
(24,705
)
26,643
Total other income (expense), net
(13,215
)
(45,431
)
(3
)
Income (loss) before income and mining taxes
(358,025
)
(65,735
)
39,923
Income and mining tax (expense) benefit
11,129
16,780
(28,998
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(346,896
)
$
(48,955
)
$
10,925
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
5,693
550
(12,244
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(341,203
)
$
(48,405
)
$
(1,319
)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on debt and equity securities
26
3,227
Reclassification adjustments for impairment of equity securities
—
—
426
Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on sale of equity securities
—
—
1,354
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(77
)
26
5,007
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
$
(341,280
)
$
(48,379
)
$
3,688
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(1.59
)
$
(0.26
)
$
0.06
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.03
—
(0.07
)
Basic(2)
$
(1.56
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.01
)
Diluted income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(1.59
)
$
(0.26
)
$
0.06
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.03
—
(0.07
)
Diluted(2)
$
(1.56
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.01
)
(1) Excludes amortization.
(2) Due to rounding, the sum of net income per share from continuing operations and discontinued operations may not equal net income per share.
Net income (loss)
$
(341,203
)
$
(48,405
)
$
(1,319
)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations
(5,693
)
(550
)
12,244
Adjustments:
Amortization
178,876
128,473
146,549
Accretion
12,147
13,933
9,980
Deferred taxes
(36,817
)
(48,441
)
(13,888
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,281
—
9,342
Fair value adjustments, net
(16,030
)
(3,638
)
864
Stock-based compensation
9,189
8,328
10,541
Gain on sale of the Joaquin project
—
—
(21,138
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
250,814
—
—
Write-downs
69,246
55,297
—
Deferred revenue recognition
(1,857
)
—
Other
14,281
7,353
(7,974
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(2,739
)
(9,260
)
18,895
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
280
4,876
(2,015
)
Inventory and ore on leach pads
(62,998
)
(44,488
)
23,517
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
23,103
(43,370
)
11,562
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
91,880
20,108
197,160
CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
—
(2,690
)
11,296
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
91,880
17,418
208,456
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(99,772
)
(140,787
)
(136,734
)
Acquisitions, net
—
6,914
(156,248
)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
1,033
577
16,705
Purchase of investments
(5,023
)
(426
)
(15,058
)
Sale of investments
2,109
12,713
11,321
Proceeds from notes receivable
7,168
19,000
—
Other
1,919
11
2,864
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(92,566
)
(101,998
)
(277,150
)
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
—
(28,470
)
(1,392
)
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(92,566
)
(130,468
)
(278,542
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Issuance of common stock
123,059
—
—
Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs
60,000
95,000
342,620
Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs
(221,854
)
(95,059
)
(203,045
)
Silvertip contingent consideration
(18,697
)
—
—
Other
(3,404
)
(5,160
)
(3,746
)
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(60,896
)
(5,219
)
135,829
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
—
(22
)
(84
)
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(60,896
)
(5,241
)
135,745
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
531
28
203
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(61,051
)
(118,263
)
65,862
Less net cash used in discontinued operations(1)
—
(32,930
)
(10,939
)
(61,051
)
(85,333
)
76,801
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
118,069
203,402
126,601
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
57,018
$
118,069
$
203,402
$
(341,203
)
$
(270,961
)
$
(14,277
)
$
(36,764
)
$
(19,201
)
$
(48,405
)
$
468
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5,693
)
—
—
—
(5,693
)
(550
)
—
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
24,771
5,512
5,980
6,825
6,454
24,364
6,563
Income tax provision (benefit)
(11,129
)
2,857
218
(5,546
)
(8,658
)
(16,780
)
(36,231
)
Amortization
178,876
48,118
45,678
43,204
41,876
128,473
37,053
)
(214,474
)
37,599
7,719
14,778
87,102
7,853
Fair value adjustments, net
(16,030
)
(7,829
)
(4,377
)
5,296
(9,120
)
(3,638
)
(731
)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
4,346
268
2,945
468
665
9,069
1,986
Asset retirement obligation accretion
12,154
3,124
3,080
3,007
2,943
11,116
2,747
Inventory adjustments and write-downs
5,904
363
5,371
2,193
1,623
2,093
858
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities
714
594
100
72
(52
)
(19
)
298
Impairment of long-lived assets
250,814
250,814
—
—
—
—
—
Silvertip inventory write-down
64,610
23,325
13,966
11,872
15,447
26,720
17,974
Wharf inventory write-down
3,596
3,596
—
—
—
—
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,282
—
1,282
—
—
—
—
Receivable write-down
1,040
—
1,040
—
—
6,536
6,536
Interest income on notes receivables
(198
)
—
—
(18
)
(180
)
(1,776
)
(327
)
Manquiri sale consideration write-down
—
—
—
—
18,599
—
Rochester In-Pit crusher write-down
—
—
—
—
—
3,441
—
Mexico inflation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
(1,939
)
—
Transaction costs
—
—
—
—
—
5
(1,044
)
173,854
$
59,781
$
61,006
$
30,609
$
26,104
$
157,309
$
36,150
Revenue
$
711,502
$
195,040
$
199,469
$
162,123
$
154,870
$
625,904
143,855
%
31
%
31
%
19
%
17
%
25
%
25
%
$
(341,203
)
$
(270,961
)
$
(14,277
)
$
(36,764
)
$
(19,201
)
$
(48,405
)
$
468
Income loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5,693
)
—
—
—
(5,693
)
(550
)
—
Fair value adjustments, net
(16,030
)
(7,829
)
(4,377
)
5,296
(9,120
)
(3,638
)
(731
)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
5,900
1,733
2,022
889
1,256
8,611
(530
)
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities
714
594
100
72
(52
)
(19
)
326
Impairment of long-lived assets
250,814
250,814
—
—
—
—
—
Silvertip inventory write-down
64,610
23,325
13,966
11,872
15,447
26,720
17,974
Wharf inventory write-down
3,596
3,596
—
—
—
—
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,282
—
1,282
—
—
—
Receivable write-down
1,040
—
1,040
—
—
6,536
6,536
Interest income on notes receivables
(198
)
—
—
(18
)
(180
)
(1,776
)
(327
)
Manquiri sale consideration write-down
—
—
—
—
—
18,599
—
Rochester In-Pit crusher write-down
—
—
—
—
—
3,441
—
Gain on repurchase of Rochester royalty
—
—
—
—
—
—
(28
)
Mexico inflation adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
(1,939
)
—
Transaction costs
—
—
—
—
—
5
(1,044
)
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(19,415
)
(4,572
)
(5,096
)
(4,332
)
(5,415
)
(9,750
)
(6,559
)
(54,583
)
$
(3,300
)
$
(5,340
)
$
(22,985
)
$
(22,958
)
$
(2,165
)
$
16,085
(0.25
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.08
(0.25
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.08
$
91,880
$
39,295
$
41,996
$
26,435
$
(15,846
)
$
20,108
$
72
Capital expenditures from continuing operations
99,772
20,907
30,678
20,749
27,438
140,787
17,805
Free cash flow
$
(7,892
)
$
18,388
$
11,318
$
5,686
$
(43,284
)
(120,679
)
$
(17,733
)
201,306
$
118,246
$
170,194
$
92,969
$
145,496
$
728,211
)
(18,041
)
(50,592
)
(12,280
)
(36,738
)
(177,030
)
141,927
$
100,205
$
119,602
$
80,689
$
108,758
$
551,181
)
(4,625
)
(913
)
(3,617
)
(64,610
)
(74,109
)
—
—
(1,072
)
—
(1,072
)
141,583
$
95,580
$
118,689
$
76,000
$
44,148
$
476,000
36,052
130,495
84,999
367,650
3,844,556
64,161
1,164,470
11,914,567
18,154,521
18,154,521
16,487,847
16,487,847
%
45
%
100
%
100
%
%
55
%
34
%
39
%
27
%
683
$
1,193
$
910
$
894
9.11
$
13.67
$
12.89
$
0.95
$
0.72
49,590
$
31,100
$
41,537
$
29,818
$
42,189
$
194,234
)
(5,791
)
(12,776
)
(4,072
)
(10,166
)
(47,604
)
34,791
$
25,309
$
28,761
$
25,746
$
32,023
$
146,630
)
(116
)
(176
)
(3,677
)
(23,325
)
(27,305
)
—
—
(373
)
—
(373
)
34,780
$
25,193
$
28,585
$
21,696
$
8,698
$
118,952
11,248
29,293
27,039
—
95,533
931,326
21,132
294,498
3,226,271
4,052,554
4,052,554
4,223,504
4,223,504
%
51
%
100
%
100
%
%
49
%
38
%
32
%
30
%
622
$
1,142
$
976
$
802
8.79
$
13.25
$
11.22
$
0.69
$
0.62
53,237
$
31,999
$
43,085
$
25,385
$
32,457
$
186,163
)
(4,250
)
(13,552
)
(3,301
)
(8,268
)
(45,211
)
37,397
$
27,749
$
29,533
$
22,084
$
24,189
$
140,952
)
(4,799
)
(405
)
(7
)
(13,966
)
(19,352
)
—
—
(293
)
—
(293
)
37,222
$
22,950
$
29,128
$
21,784
$
10,223
$
121,307
7,651
35,452
24,573
100,407
951,043
16,612
289,910
3,004,815
4,076,390
4,076,390
4,330,862
4,330,862
%
41
%
100
%
100
%
%
59
%
39
%
29
%
32
%
660
$
1,230
$
822
$
887
8.95
$
14.24
$
14.14
$
0.75
$
0.71
50,708
$
28,656
$
41,670
$
17,691
$
36,038
$
174,763
)
(3,963
)
(12,537
)
(2,225
)
(9,878
)
(42,815
)
36,496
$
24,693
$
29,133
$
15,466
$
26,160
$
131,948
)
(2,045
)
(156
)
48
(11,872
)
(14,064
)
—
—
(188
)
—
(188
)
36,457
$
22,648
$
28,977
$
15,326
$
14,288
$
117,696
8,642
34,415
15,301
—
86,385
961,634
12,364
364,961
3,048,365
5,302,508
5,302,508
5,185,634
5,185,634
%
44
%
100
%
100
%
%
56
%
34
%
38
%
28
%
741
$
1,153
$
842
$
1,002
9.17
$
13.19
$
13.31
$
1.02
$
0.77
47,772
$
26,491
$
43,902
$
20,073
$
34,811
$
173,049
)
(4,037
)
(11,727
)
(2,681
)
(8,426
)
(41,399
)
33,244
$
22,454
$
32,175
$
17,392
$
26,385
$
131,650
)
(323
)
(1,164
)
(5
)
(15,447
)
(17,080
)
—
—
(217
)
—
(217
)
33,103
$
22,131
$
31,011
$
17,170
$
10,938
$
114,353
8,511
31,335
18,086
85,326
1,000,453
—
14,052
215,101
2,635,015
4,723,069
4,723,069
2,747,847
2,747,847
%
42
%
100
%
100
%
%
58
%
27
%
51
%
22
%
713
$
1,092
$
990
$
949
9.66
$
12.83
$
13.73
$
1.18
$
0.88
180,832
$
126,586
$
141,872
$
78,273
$
40,855
$
568,418
)
(20,909
)
(29,508
)
(11,072
)
(5,235
)
(127,468
)
120,088
$
105,677
$
112,364
$
67,201
$
35,620
$
440,950
)
(1,063
)
(497
)
(279
)
(26,720
)
(28,813
)
—
—
(746
)
—
(746
)
119,834
$
104,614
$
111,867
$
66,176
$
8,900
$
411,391
52,789
106,555
75,572
350,508
4,854,579
48,085
222,974
12,354,817
4,375,995
4,375,995
2,648,920
2,648,920
%
47
%
100
%
100
%
%
53
%
35
%
41
%
24
%
556
$
930
$
1,050
$
876
7.69
$
11.44
$
14.16
$
0.83
$
0.80
42,119
$
35,365
$
30,703
$
16,839
$
28,246
$
153,272
)
(5,992
)
(9,437
)
(2,184
)
(4,161
)
(36,766
)
27,127
$
29,373
$
21,266
$
14,655
$
24,085
$
116,506
)
(312
)
(220
)
(121
)
(17,974
)
(18,832
)
—
—
(166
)
—
(166
)
26,922
$
29,061
$
21,046
$
14,368
$
6,111
$
97,508
15,338
24,979
15,306
79,290
1,389,916
—
10,932
124,144
3,059,587
2,603,972
2,603,972
1,418,653
1,418,653
%
48
%
100
%
100
%
%
52
%
36
%
40
%
24
%
624
$
917
$
843
$
939
7.92
$
10.79
$
17.68
$
0.95
$
1.02
214,717
$
132,647
$
184,651
$
100,828
)
(20,798
)
(62,001
)
(13,403
)
157,482
$
111,849
$
122,650
$
87,425
—
—
(806
)
157,482
$
111,849
$
122,650
$
86,619
30,000
125,000
82,200
5,300,000
46,700
35%
100%
100%
65%
—
—
$1,175 – $1,325
$900 – $1,000
$1,025 – $1,125
$13.25 – $14.50
