22:30 | 25.02.2021
Coeur to Participate in Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference
Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the 30th Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).
The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-coeurmining.
