Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan will participate in the Fifth Annual Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
