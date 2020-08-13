0:00 | 14.08.2020

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Drill Rig Mobilising to Site

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is pleased to announce that formal approval of the Heritage Survey and Exploration PEPR for the drilling program at Horse Well and Pernatty C has been received and the Company has given the green light for our drilling contractors, DRC Drilling, to commence mobilisation and drilling. Field personnel have been deployed to site to ensure access tracks and drill pad preparation have been completed in accordance with the approval conditions (Figure 1*). The Company has decided that the drilling program will commence at Horse Well with HWDD_02 (renamed NewDD_02 from Heritage Survey) which will target the deep magnetotelluric conductive feature identified by Zonge and the subsequent (predicted) Tapley Hill Formation identified by CGG (Figure 2*). The proximity of Horse Well to BHP’s Oak Dam West project and the identification of pervasive mineralising structures provides additional optimism to the program of work (Figure 3*). Following the results at DD_02 the Company will determine the order of merit for the other holes at Horse Well and Pernatty C. Cohiba’s CEO, Andrew Graham says, “Following such a large volume of work over an extended period of time it is most gratifying to finally have the approvals in place. This has been a team effort and I extend my thanks to the Kokatha Aboriginal Corporation, the Department of Energy and Mining, Euro Exploration, the Cohiba Board and the shareholders for their work and support. We remain steadfast in the belief that we are situated in one of the most prospective areas within the best IOCG environment in the world. Our position alongside BHP’s Oak Dam Project has also provided additional confidence that we are very much in the right location. We are eager to test our targets and look forward to providing significant updates to our stakeholders as things progress.” *To view tables and figures, please visit:

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/51HB6459

