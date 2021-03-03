0:00 | 04.03.2021

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Horse Well Drilling Update

By way of market update, and in response to a large and increasing number of queries from shareholders regarding the anticipated timing of the results of its initial drilling program at Horse Well, Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) advises that it is expecting to be in a position to announce the results of that drilling program by the end of next week. In relation to the dispute in respect of its interest in the Olympic Domain tenements, the Company maintains the position that it has well exceeded the financial milestone required to earn its 80% interest in the tenements the subject of the Olympic Domain farm-in agreement. Cohiba continues to pursue formal recognition of this position through the litigation proceedings previously announced. Cohiba’s Executive Director and CEO, Andrew Graham said, “Following a number of delays, we now expect to be able to release key information pertaining to the Horse Well drilling program towards the end of next week. We are appreciative of shareholder patience in this matter and look forward to being able to release the results of the program shortly. We are also working very hard to secure recognition of Cohiba’s 80% stake in the Olympic Domain tenements and want to assure all shareholders that we will exhaust every avenue necessary to achieve that outcome.” About Cohiba Minerals Limited: Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK. The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia. Contact:

