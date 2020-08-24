|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:15 | 24.08.2020
Coiled Tubing Market by Fleet, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Coiled Tubing Market by Fleet (Operator, Region), Service (Well Intervention Service (Well Completions & Mechanical Operations, Well Cleaning & Pumping Operations) Drilling Service, Others), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global coiled tubing market size is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, from an estimated USD 3.0 billion in 2020, growing at a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The global coiled tubing industry is driven mainly by the growing demand for well intervention operations, redevelopment of mature fields, and advancements in shale developments. The increasing demand for larger diameter coiled tubing and the evolution of intelligent coiled tubing units are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players over the next five years.
Additionally, the development of domestic shale gas and tight oil reserves drive the major surge in crude oil and natural gas production in North America. This has resulted in the improved efficiency of the operations for increasing production from oil & gas wells. This increase in well intervention activities leads to a rise in coiled tubing operations in onshore wells.
Redevelopment of Mature Oilfields Demands Coiled Tubing Units for Production Enhancement
Advancements in Shale Oil Extraction Require More Coiled Tubing Operations
Rising Primary Energy Consumption from Asia-Pacific Will Boost the Coiled Tubing Market in the Region
Wireline Operations, Which Are a Cheaper Substitute of Coiled Tubing Operations, Hinder the Growth of the Coiled Tubing Market
Evolution of Intelligent Coiled Tubing Technologies
Impact of Covid-19 on Oil and Gas Production Activities
Schlumberger
Baker Hughes Company
Weatherford
Nextier Oilfield Solutions
RPC, Inc.
Step Energy Services
Superior Energy Services
Trican
Altus Intervention
National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
Oilserv
Basic Energy Services
Oceaneering International
Calfrac Well Services
Key Energy Services
Nine Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services
Legend Energy Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfiffv
