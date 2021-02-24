9:15 | 24.02.2021

CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Ethereum Exchange Traded Product (ETP)

Leading Digital Asset Investment House Expands Product Portfolio with the Second ETP Built on its Institutional-Grade PlatformST. HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment house with over $4 billion in assets under management, today announced the launch of a new physically-backed ETP, CoinShares Physical Ethereum . ETHE will be the second product released on CoinShares’ institutional-grade ETP platform and will launch with approximately $75 million in assets under management. Each unit of ETHE is backed with 0.03 ether at launch, providing investors with passive exposure to Ethereum’s native asset with the convenience of an ETP.

Product Name ISIN Ticker Base Currency — CoinShares Physical

GB00BLD4ZM24

ETHE

USD

Ethereum (ETH) —

ETHE will initially be listed on the regulated SIX Swiss Exchange and has a base fee of 1.25%, establishing ETHE an attractive option for institutional investors looking for an accessible ethereum investment vehicle with a fee below the industry standard of 2%. The product will be readily available to investors as its AUM at launch surpasses the baseline requirements for institutional and corporate investment consideration.Head of Product Townsend Lansing commented: “Our second product launch this year brings the world’s second-largest digital asset to our new CoinShares Physical platform. Bringing innovative products like ETHE allows us to continue setting the industry standard for trust and transparency and provide institutions with easy access to industry leading crypto investment vehicles.”Chief Revenue Officer Frank Spiteri concluded: “In the early days of 2021, we have seen a continuation of last year’s demand in digital assets from institutions. We have also seen an increase in investor interest in ethereum. We are encouraged by our client’s trust in our team to guide them in their journey through the digital asset ecosystem, and for many, ethereum is an important part of that journey.”About the CoinShares GroupCoinShares is Europe’s largest digital asset investment house, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3076925-1&h=2276984779&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcoinshares.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fcoinshares.com]Media ContactJay Morakis+1 646 859 5951press@coinshares.com[mailto:press@coinshares.com] CoinShares Group Web site: https://coinshares.com/