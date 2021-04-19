|
22:49 | 06.01.2022
Columbia Care Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation to Increase Debt Capacity
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the United States, today announced that it is commencing a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders (“Noteholders”) of its 13.00% senior secured notes due May 14, 2023; 5.00% senior secured convertible notes due December 19, 2023; and 6.00% senior secured convertible notes due June 29, 2025 (collectively, the “Notes”) to consider certain amendments to the trust indenture dated May 14, 2020, as supplemented, governing the Notes (the “Indenture”). The key amendment will significantly increase the Company’s borrowing capacity to support growth initiatives.
The record date for determining Noteholders entitled to deliver a consent has been set as January 4, 2022. If Noteholders representing at least a majority of the principal amount of the outstanding Notes (calculated as a single series of Notes) deliver valid consents in favor of the proposed amendment by 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 21, 2022 (the “Consent Deadline”), the proposed amendment will be approved. The Company may extend the Consent Deadline for such period or periods as it may determine in its sole discretion.
Prior to the commencement of the Consent Solicitation, the Company entered into support agreements with Noteholders holding a majority of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes. Pursuant to the support agreements, such holders of Notes have agreed to deliver consent to the proposed amendments prior to the Consent Deadline. As a result, the Company anticipates completion of the Consent Solicitation as of the Consent Deadline. The proposed amendments will be described in the consent solicitation statement (“Solicitation Statement”), which will be filed on SEDAR and mailed to Noteholders on or about January 10, 2022. Noteholders that respond to the Consent Solicitation and provide a valid consent will be eligible to receive a consent fee of US$10.00 for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, subject to receipt of the necessary consents to approve the proposed amendments and certain other conditions that will be described in the Solicitation Statement.
The Company has retained Odyssey Trust Company as tabulation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation. Questions concerning the Consent Solicitation, or requests for assistance in participating in the Consent Solicitation, should be directed by telephone to Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 or by email at corptrust@odysseytrust.com or to the Company by email at levans@col-care.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Consent Solicitation is not being made to, and consents will not be accepted from or on behalf of, holders in any jurisdiction in which the making of the Consent Solicitation or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction.
