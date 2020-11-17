|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:33 | 17.11.2020
Columbia Care Awarded Cannabis Processing License in West Virginia
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) announced that it has won a processing license from the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. This license expands Columbia Care’s operational capacity in the state, adding to its recently awarded cultivation license. The Company is the only publicly traded multi-state operator to be granted both cultivation and processing licenses within West Virginia.
“On behalf of our entire organization, we are proud, grateful and honored to have been awarded both a cultivation and processing license by the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Leveraging our scale and infrastructure throughout the mid-Atlantic region will enable us to quickly develop our team and operations to serve patients and communities throughout the Mountain State. We look forward to the privilege of bringing our industry-leading services and portfolio of the highest quality products to medicinal patients throughout West Virginia.”
As a limited license state, Columbia Care was one of 41 applicants to apply for one of the 10 processing licenses awarded, and one of 44 applicants to apply for one of the 10 cultivation licenses awarded by the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.
For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.
