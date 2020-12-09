|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:46 | 09.12.2020
Columbia Care Statement on Boston Zoning Board of Appeal Approval for Adult-Use Designation at Downtown Boston Dispensary
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is excited and thankful to receive approval from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal for its dispensary in downtown Boston, operated under Patriot Care, to expand its existing medical marijuana dispensary at 21 Milk Street to also include a co-located adult-use dispensary. Yesterday’s vote by the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) to allow the zoning change comes on the heels of 18 months of community engagement with the Downtown Business Improvement District, neighbors such as Revolutionary Spaces/Old South Meeting House, the Boston Minority Business Association, numerous residents, civic organizations, and elected officials. In particular, Columbia Care greatly appreciates the support of Mayor Martin Walsh, City Councilor Ed Flynn, the Boston Cannabis Board, the Zoning Board of Appeal and the City of Boston.
As the first co-located medical and adult-use dispensary in Boston, we pledge to continue Patriot Care’s longstanding commitment to being good stewards in our community and ensuring that we are working with local organizations and partners to help make our neighborhood vibrant, safe, and a great place to live. Our commitment to the city, its citizens, and its community-focused organizations is made only stronger by this decision.
Now that both the Boston Cannabis Board and the Zoning Board of Appeal have approved our application, we look forward to working with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to finalize our state license so that the benefits of new jobs and opportunities can expand quickly across Boston.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer