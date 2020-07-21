|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 21.07.2020
Columbia Care to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, August 10, 2020
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after close of US financial markets on Monday, August 10, 2020. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.
A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.
