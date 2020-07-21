22:05 | 21.07.2020

Columbia Care to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, August 10, 2020

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after close of US financial markets on Monday, August 10, 2020. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-877-407-8914 (US Callers) or 1-201-493-6795 (international callers), no passcode is required. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.col-care.com/ or at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/colc/mediaframe/39880/indexl.html A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions1 and the EU. Columbia Care has completed more than 1.8 million sales transactions since inception and working in collaboration with renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers globally, continues to be a patient-centered health and wellness company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com. __________________________________

1Includes Colorado, subject to successful completion of the acquisition of The Green Solution and W. Virginia industrial hemp cultivation license.