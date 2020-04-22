22:05 | 22.04.2020

Columbia Property Trust Releases 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has released its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report highlights Columbia’s ESG priorities and goals, its commitment to sustainability, responsibility, and corporate governance, and how the company demonstrates this commitment to its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates. The report also details how Columbia evaluates and mitigates ESG- and climate-related risks, as well as its social programs for communities, tenants, and employees, and the philanthropic efforts of the company and its team members. Columbia’s operations and reporting in relation to ESG have been guided by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the company expects to provide more data about its performance in accordance with these frameworks in future reports. “Since the company’s inception, Columbia has been committed to sustainable, responsible business practices that drive results and goodwill for our stakeholders,” said Nelson Mills, CEO of Columbia. “We are pleased to share our progress to date in our 2019 ESG Report and look forward to advancing our sustainability goals and reporting on those efforts in the year ahead.” Columbia’s 2019 ESG Report is available on the company’s website at https://www.columbia.reit/responsibility.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 17 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as two properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

