22:21 | 18.03.2021
ComEd Adds $9 Million in Bill Assistance and Extends Payment Plans to Help Customers Struggling with Electric Bills
Recognizing that many Illinois families continue to be adversely affected by economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, ComEd is increasing financial assistance funding by $9 million to help customers regain their financial footing.
ComEd worked with the Illinois Commerce Commission staff, the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, other large Illinois gas and electric utilities and a broad group of consumer advocates to develop a comprehensive support package to help residential customers through the continued challenges of the pandemic. The package, which the Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved earlier today, also includes enhanced payment arrangement options, and special reconnection programs for eligible customers. Each of these programs will be offered for a limited time.
“The new programs being offered today extend our ongoing efforts to help customers get to a place of stability,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “Even before the pandemic hit, ComEd provided customers with the support they needed and worked with community organizations to generate awareness amongst customers who need help the most. In 2020, we connected customers to a record more than $75 million in financial assistance and supported more than a quarter million customers with stabilizing grants.”
Any customer experiencing a hardship or difficulty with their electric bill should call ComEd immediately at 1-800-334-7661 (1-800-EDISON1), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to learn more on how to apply. Information on each of these options, along with eligibility requirements, can be found at ComEd.com/PaymentAssistance.
ComEd also offers usage alerts and energy-management tips to help customers manage energy use to save money now and on future electric bills. For information, visit ComEd.com/OnlineTools.
