14:11 | 23.09.2020
ComEd Encourages Customers to Take Advantage of Expanded Assistance Options to Help with Energy Bills
As many Illinois families and businesses continue to struggle with the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ComEd reminds customers in need that a variety of options remain available to assist with past-due balances, but many of these enhanced financial assistance options are only available for a limited time.
“The public health and financial crises brought on by the pandemic do not appear to be waning anytime soon,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “Because our vulnerable customers are hardest hit by the economic impacts of the pandemic, we are suspending disconnects until March of next year for our low-income customers. However, it is important for families to take advantage of expanded customer-assistance options that are available for a limited time so that account balances do not grow to a point where it is hard to recover.”
Customers who are challenged in paying their outstanding balances and energy bills should contact ComEd’s customer care team as soon as possible at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to take advantage of assistance options. Information on each of these options is available at ComEd.com/Support.
ComEd worked with the Illinois Attorney General’s office, the staff of the Illinois Commerce Commission and a broad group of stakeholders in June to offer the following customer-assistance options that are available for a limited time:
These customer assistance options supplement the extensive relief that ComEd already offers customers in need, including:
ComEd also offers usage alerts and energy-management tips to help customers manage energy use to save money now and no future energy bills. For more information, visit ComEd.com/OnlineTools.
