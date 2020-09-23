14:11 | 23.09.2020

ComEd Encourages Customers to Take Advantage of Expanded Assistance Options to Help with Energy Bills

As many Illinois families and businesses continue to struggle with the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ComEd reminds customers in need that a variety of options remain available to assist with past-due balances, but many of these enhanced financial assistance options are only available for a limited time. “The public health and financial crises brought on by the pandemic do not appear to be waning anytime soon,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “Because our vulnerable customers are hardest hit by the economic impacts of the pandemic, we are suspending disconnects until March of next year for our low-income customers. However, it is important for families to take advantage of expanded customer-assistance options that are available for a limited time so that account balances do not grow to a point where it is hard to recover.” Customers who are challenged in paying their outstanding balances and energy bills should contact ComEd’s customer care team as soon as possible at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to take advantage of assistance options. Information on each of these options is available at ComEd.com/Support. ComEd worked with the Illinois Attorney General’s office, the staff of the Illinois Commerce Commission and a broad group of stakeholders in June to offer the following customer-assistance options that are available for a limited time:

Bill Assistance for Eligible Low-Income Customers. To help customers who are past due on their ComEd accounts, ComEd provides additional bill assistance – up to $500 – for eligible, low-income households earning 200 percent or less of the federal poverty level.

More Flexible Payment Arrangements. For a limited time, ComEd offers payment plans of up to 18 installment payments with a 10% down payment for eligible residential customers. Low-income residential customers and those facing financial hardship can spread amounts they owe over 24 installment payments with no down payment. These customer assistance options supplement the extensive relief that ComEd already offers customers in need, including:

Flexible Payment Options. These include budget billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bills.

CARE Financial Assistance Grants. For customers who struggle to cover energy expenses, ComEd offers a wide range of financial assistance programs.

Supplemental Arrearage Assistance. Recognizing that customers facing economic hardship may be challenged to quickly pay off debt accrued during a period of nonpayment, ComEd also offers arrearage assistance through its Supplemental Arrearage Protection Program (SARP). ComEd also offers usage alerts and energy-management tips to help customers manage energy use to save money now and no future energy bills. For more information, visit ComEd.com/OnlineTools.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population.