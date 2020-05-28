22:52 | 28.05.2020

ComEd Extends Customer Bill-Assistance Support Through July 1

As people continue to feel the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ComEd is voluntarily extending until at least July 1, 2020, its support for these customers by suspending disconnections and waiving new late payment charges and reconnection fees. “As the state carries out its plan to reopen businesses in a safe and responsible way, we recognize that it may be some time before many of our customers can get back on their feet,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “Connecting customers with assistance options tailored to their needs is at the heart of our commitment to support our communities. The last thing we want is customers worrying about being without power.” In addition, ComEd encourages customers whose electric service was disconnected for non-payment prior to March 13 to contact its customer care team at 800-334-7661 to work to have service safely restored. As part of this process, ComEd customer care representatives will work with customers to help identify assistance programs that can supplement bill payment to try to avoid incurring large arrearages that may be difficult to overcome later. Customers who struggle to cover energy expenses have a range of assistance options available through ComEd. The company offers both financial assistance and flexible-payment options that can help eligible customers reduce budget strain. Payment options include budget billing, which averages payments out over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, and flexible payment arrangements. Customers who may be experiencing financial hardship should visit ComEd.com/CARE or call 800-334-7661 for program details.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005840/en/