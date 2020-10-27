16:00 | 27.10.2020

Commercial Greenhouse Market worth $50.6 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets(TM)

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets(TM), the “Commercial Greenhouse Market [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/commercial-greenhouse-market-221045451.html] by Product Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops), Type (Glass greenhouse, Plastic greenhouse), Equipment (Heating systems, Cooling systems), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” size is estimated to be valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for food due to the growing population and climate change, which affects the yield of crops. Also, growing knowledge about commercial greenhouse technology for higher yield will provide various growth opportunities for the commercial greenhouse market in the coming years. A heating system is a process for maintaining the temperature at the desired level. These systems can be centrally controlled or distributed. Often, greenhouses use radiant hot water heating systems for internal heating during cold weather conditions. These heating systems use mixing valves to control the temperature of heating pipes as they can effectively regulate the temperature of heating pipes by flow control.The plastic greenhouse segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast periodOn the basis of type, the plastic greenhouse segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The plastic used in commercial greenhouses is made in a manner that makes it more durable than regular plastic. This specially made plastic can resist tearing and can withstand extreme weather conditions.Browse in-depth TOC on “Commercial Greenhouse Market [https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/commercial-greenhouse-market-221045451.html#utm_source=PRnewswire&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=PaidPR]”224 – Tables 34 – Figures 213 – PagesBased on product type, the vegetable segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast periodOn the basis of product type, vegetables segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Greenhouses are a great tool for growing vegetables. It helps in growing vegetables all year around without being concerned about the changing weather, temperature, or other conditions. Producing vegetables in greenhouses protects the crops from harsh conditions such as cold, wind, pests, drought, blistering heat, and critters trying to eat them. Growing vegetables in greenhouses also allows in creating the most suitable condition for the crops owing to the controlling factors available in greenhouses, such as moisture, light, temperature, fertilization, humidity, and irrigation. This controlled environment with adjustable temperature settings and regulation of humidity and moisture helps in providing the plant a constant supply of moisture both from the environment and the roots which reduce water stress. When there is no water stress, plants only focus on flowering or fruiting, which helps in healthy growth of crops. Growing crops in a greenhouse also enables growers to choose the soils that are beneficial for healthy crop growth. The North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period projected.The North America region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period projected. North American growers formerly used traditional techniques to create a controlled environment within greenhouses. These techniques included insulated greenhouses, use of hot water piping systems to increase the temperature in greenhouses, and conventional lighting technologies such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps and metal-halide (MH) lamps. In the last decade, commercial greenhouse growers in North America gradually began switching to automation technologies to enable plant growth throughout the year. Commercial greenhouse technologies are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas to facilitate supply of fresh vegetables to grocery stores. Key Players:This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Richel Greenhouse (Eygalieres, FR), Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada), Heliospectra AB (Gothenburg, SE), Rough Brothers Inc. (Vine Steet, Cincinnati, US), Logiqs BV (Maasdijk, NL), Lumigrow, Inc. (Emeryville, CA), Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL), Hort Americas (Bedford, US), Agra Tech, Inc. (Pittsburg, US), and Nexus corporation (Northglenn, Colorado, US). 