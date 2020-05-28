22:05 | 28.05.2020

Community Energy and Big Rivers Sign 100 MW Solar Deal in Kentucky

Community Energy today announced a deal with Big Rivers Electric Corporation creating 100 megawatts (100 MW) of new solar power in western Kentucky. Under two 20-year Power Purchase Agreements, Big Rivers will buy 100% of the output of two new solar farms under development by Community Energy. Located in McCracken County and Meade County, these facilities are expected to produce a combined 230 million kilowatt-hours of solar energy per year starting in 2023. “Big Rivers is showing impressive leadership with this purchase of solar power from our McCracken County and Meade County projects,” said Brent Beerley, President of Community Energy. “Each of Big Rivers’ Member-Owners will benefit from the long-term, fixed-priced and low-priced electricity these projects will generate. The region will also benefit from economic development, jobs, and taxes. We look forward to working with Big Rivers and their member communities to bring these solar projects online.” “Big Rivers is excited to add this renewable energy source to our portfolio for the sole benefit of our Member-Owners,” said Bob Berry, President and CEO of Big Rivers Electric Corporation. “This is another example of our commitment to provide safe, reliable and sustainable energy to our Members.” “These two projects reflect our mission as a leading solar development company,” Beerley added. “Our goal is to build solar power at a meaningful scale and a competitive price. Our parallel goal is to generate economic growth through new jobs, local spending, and long-term tax revenues. We believe solar farms can be more than just power plants — we believe they can deliver positive change to their host communities. We’re proud to partner with Big Rivers to bring that positive change to McCracken County and Meade County.”

About Community Energy

Community Energy has developed and financed 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects across the country, including 1,300 MW of solar power. Community Energy combines power marketing and development expertise to build renewable generation economically and at scale and has been a leading renewable energy developer for 20 years, developing many of the first and largest wind and solar projects in the United States. Community Energy is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania with offices in Boulder, Colorado, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For more information about Community Energy, please visit https://www.communityenergyinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005805/en/