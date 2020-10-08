17:56 | 08.10.2020

Community Leaders Launch New Alliance to Promote Regional Renewable Energy Industry

Today, Houston community leaders announced the launch of the Renewable Energy Alliance Houston (REAL Houston), with the goal of filling critical gaps in promoting, connecting and growing Houston’s energy businesses and workforce to accelerate the evolving energy transition. Known as the “Energy Capital of the World,” Houston is evolving to meet the needs of a changing energy industry. The “Energy Transition” requires connecting, attracting and growing the businesses, innovators, capital providers and workforce needed in this evolution. REAL Houston brings together voices from Houston’s energy community and provides current and future industry stakeholders opportunities to connect, promote innovation and increase the visibility of Houston’s renewable energy businesses. “As the headquarters for virtually every segment of the energy industry, Houston is the clear leader for our nation’s energy development,” said Kay McCall, REAL Houston executive director. “With the clean energy transition progressing, REAL Houston is poised to help Houston rise to meet these challenges and promote opportunities for Houston’s leaders to connect, share and grow.” McCall added, “REAL Houston believes in leveraging the experience of all energy industries as part of the clean energy evolution and welcomes our community members to join us as we transition to the new energy economy. That’s why we’re proud to welcome our founding members, including Sunnova, Pattern Energy, EDF, Willkie Farr & Gallagher and HBW Resources.” “As a leading residential solar and storage service provider headquartered in Houston, we are proud to be a founding member of REAL Houston and to rally the new energy community in Houston to ensure our city’s standing as a leader in the energy transition,” said Kelsey Hultberg, VP, Chief of Staff of Sunnova Energy International Inc. “Houston has been a global leader in the energy space, and now we have the opportunity to empower a community that will accelerate Houston’s new energy future.” “For more than a decade, Houston has been our development headquarters and its dynamic job market has fueled our wind and solar business across North America with the best and brightest talent,” said Deann Lanz, Senior Director of Land at Pattern Energy. “Looking ahead, Houston will continue to be the cornerstone of our growing development business as we aim to fulfill our mission of transitioning the world to renewable energy.” “Houston has become the center of the U.S. energy transition. We have seen clients from large utilities to private equity sponsors open offices here to leverage Houston’s energy talent base,” said Archie Fallon, Partner at Willkie. “The results are stunning – Texas is now the 5th largest global producer of wind power. We think this growth is still in its early days.” “With a wealth of talent, capital, infrastructure and ‘know-how,’ Houston is extremely well-positioned to continue to drive the U.S. energy transition,” said Ryan Scott, Vice President for Policy at HBW. “Texas is already a leader in renewable energy production; we are very excited to help facilitate future growth in Houston.” REAL Houston is developing online programming, including conversations with thought leaders, introductory opportunities for those not in the industry, innovation highlights and networking opportunities. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn.

About Renewable Energy Alliance Houston

Renewable Energy Alliance Houston is a Houston-based 501(c)(6) organization that works to ensure Houston’s standing as the Energy Capital of the Future by increasing the visibility of the renewable energy industry, connecting thought leaders, growing the network of renewable energy industry professionals and promoting innovation.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy, with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world’s largest private renewable energy companies, with large operating and development footprints in the United States, Canada and Japan.

About Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is an elite international law firm of approximately 750 lawyers located in 12 offices in six countries. For more than 130 years, Willkie has represented companies across a wide spectrum of businesses and industries.

About HBW Resources

HBW Resources, LLC (HBW) is a strategic consulting, advocacy and policy campaign firm exclusively focused on energy, environment and transportation issues. With four distinct corporate divisions (Communications, Federal Affairs, State Affairs and Regulatory/Legal), HBW brings an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to identifying challenges and implementing successful, tailored strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005809/en/