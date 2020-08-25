|
Community Shelter Board Receives Anthem Foundation Grant to Accelerate Rapid Re-Housing in Columbus
With officials expecting dramatic increases in homelessness due to COVID-19’s economic fallout and the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium two weeks ago, the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation has granted $100,000 to Community Shelter Board. The grant will accelerate CSB’s rapid re-housing efforts in Central Ohio and is part of a $2 million overall commitment from Anthem Foundation to support Ohio communities through COVID-19.
“Helping families find a place to call home as quickly as possible is the best way to keep them healthy and safe during a pandemic,” said Michelle Heritage, executive director for Community Shelter Board. “We have an effective model to address homelessness and we know what works. The Anthem Foundation’s investment will help us reach even more families facing homelessness.”
Rapid rehousing has emerged as an effective solution to homelessness in cities across the country. At Community Shelter Board, the model involves three key steps:
Rapid re-housing has proven remarkably successful in breaking the cycle of homelessness. Of the 8,000 households CSB has re-housed and stabilized in the last five years, 80 percent achieved independent stable housing. The model is far more cost effective than short-term shelters and greatly reduces the harmful effects on children, where the impact of life without a home is particularly devastating. Kids experiencing homelessness are four times more likely to have developmental delays, twice as likely to repeat a grade in school, and almost three times as likely to suffer from anxiety, depression or withdrawal.
“Targeted investments in rapid re-housing, and other programs that break down barriers to health and equality, are the key to helping our communities recover from the pandemic,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Medical Director Tiffany Inglis, M.D. “We know it’s hard right now for so many people and Anthem always has and always will support our communities. We’ll get through this together.”
If you’d like to support Community Shelter Board, visit their website at www.csb.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
