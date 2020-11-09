19:00 | 09.11.2020

Comoto Family of Brands, in Partnership with STACYC Stability Cycles, Launch The Gift of Riding Holiday Campaign to Support The National Youth Project Using Minibikes

Comoto Holdings, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, announced today the launch of their The Gift of Riding holiday campaign. Comoto Holdings will be matching donations up to $25,000 to support The National Youth Project Using Minibikes, an organization who teaches responsibility and provides mentorship to teens through group minibike rides. The campaign aligns with the Comoto Family of Brands’ efforts to support the global Giving Tuesday movement on Tuesday, December 1. The goal of The Gift of Riding is to engage the motorcycle community over the holiday season with an opportunity to help raise money and support NYPUM, and give a chance to win a bike in the sweepstakes. The Gift of Riding is a partnership with STACYC (stay-sic), the manufacturer of “stability cycles” designed to safely introduce children to riding. “Our partnership with STACYC to support the efforts of The National Youth Project Using Minibikes is near and dear to the Comoto family,” said Ken Murphy, President & CEO. “As an organization with hundreds of families that have young riders learning the lifelong skills & confidence gained from our sport, we’re honored to continue that legacy through the programs run by NYPUM.” STACYC will give 12 stability cycles retailed at almost $9,000 in contest prizes. In addition, BILT will donate 1 youth rider package for each winner, a value of over $100, complete with helmet, jersey and gloves. “Sharing the love of riding and the accelerated growth that comes with getting introduced at a young age are both commitments that STACYC works to deliver to its customers and industry,” said Matt Schumann, VP of Marketing. “Support from the team at COMOTO with programs like The Gift of Riding is always something that we are excited to align with and help drive.” Individuals will be able to make donations through the The Gift of Riding pages on each of the websites and enter the sweepstakes. These pages can be found at RevZilla.com/donate, CycleGear.com/donate and JPCycles.com/donate. Additionally, customers at the 148 Cycle Gear stores nationwide will be able to enter and donate by speaking with a sales associate. This campaign marks the second time this year all three Comoto retailers have come together to do a collective initiative like this. The first was The Ride is Calling charity campaign over the month of June which raised $100,000 to collectively benefit the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, The Kurt Caselli Foundation and Motorcycle Relief Project Three winners will be drawn each day between December 28 and 31. The Gift of Riding closes December 31.

About Comoto Holdings

Comoto Holdings is America’s largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry; dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto’s brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community, through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

