Company Profile for NuScale Power, LLC

NuScale Power is not nuclear as the world knows it. We are producing a smarter, cleaner, safer, and cost-competitive small modular reactor (SMR) technology to improve the quality of life for all humankind. At the heart of this technology is the fully-fabricated NuScale Power Module™, a smaller, simplified, and scalable version of a pressurized light water reactor.
The NuScale Power Module (NPM) produces 100% carbon-free clean energy for always-on baseload power. For the integrated grid that incorporates wind and solar resources, the NuScale power plant’s load-following capability provides reliable and flexible power no matter the time of day, weather, or season to complement intermittent wind and solar generation. The NPM also has the unique ability to tailor electric and steam power outputs and can provide process heat for desalination, hydrogen production, and oil refining applications to decarbonize the industrial sector with carbon-free energy that is also cost-effective, flexible, and safe.
Company:
NuScale Power, LLC

 

 
Headquarters Address:
6650 SW Redwood Lane

 

Suite 210

 

Portland, OR 97224

 

 
Main Telephone:
(971) 371-1592

 

 
Website:www.NuScalePower.com
 

 
Type of Organization:
Private

 

 
Industry:
Energy

 

 
Key Executives:Chairman & Chief Executive Officer: John Hopkins

 
Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder: José Reyes

 
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nuclear Officer: Dale Atkinson

 

 
Public Relations
 
Contact:
Diane Hughes
Phone:
(503) 270-9329
Email:dhughes@nuscalepower.com
 

 
Public Relations
 
Contact:
Tiffany Austin
Phone:
(541) 452-7248
Email:taustin@nuscalepower.com
 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200103005360/en/

