20:52 | 03.01.2020

Company Profile for NuScale Power, LLC

NuScale Power is not nuclear as the world knows it. We are producing a smarter, cleaner, safer, and cost-competitive small modular reactor (SMR) technology to improve the quality of life for all humankind. At the heart of this technology is the fully-fabricated NuScale Power Module™, a smaller, simplified, and scalable version of a pressurized light water reactor.

The NuScale Power Module (NPM) produces 100% carbon-free clean energy for always-on baseload power. For the integrated grid that incorporates wind and solar resources, the NuScale power plant’s load-following capability provides reliable and flexible power no matter the time of day, weather, or season to complement intermittent wind and solar generation. The NPM also has the unique ability to tailor electric and steam power outputs and can provide process heat for desalination, hydrogen production, and oil refining applications to decarbonize the industrial sector with carbon-free energy that is also cost-effective, flexible, and safe.

Company:

NuScale Power, LLC

Headquarters Address:

6650 SW Redwood Lane Suite 210 Portland, OR 97224

Main Telephone:

(971) 371-1592

Website:www.NuScalePower.com



Type of Organization:

Private

Industry:

Energy

Key Executives:Chairman & Chief Executive Officer: John Hopkins

Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder: José Reyes

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nuclear Officer: Dale Atkinson

Public Relations



Contact:

Diane Hughes

Phone:

(503) 270-9329

Email:dhughes@nuscalepower.com



Public Relations



Contact:

Tiffany Austin

Phone:

(541) 452-7248

Email:taustin@nuscalepower.com



