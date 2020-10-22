2:00 | 23.10.2020

Company Profile for Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE™ gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations’ stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.

Company:

Power Integrations





Headquarters Address:

5245 Hellyer Avenue



San Jose, CA 95138





Main Telephone:

408-414-9200





Website: www.power.com







Ticker/ISIN:

POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034





Key Executives: CEO: Balu Balakrishnan

CFO: Sandeep Nayyar

Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey





Public Relations



Contact:

Diane Vanasse

Phone:

+1 408-242-0027

Email: diane.vanasse@power.com







Investor Relations



Contact:

Joe Shiffler

Phone:

+1 408-414-8528

Email: joe.shiffler@power.com







Public Relations



Contact:

Nick Foot

Phone:

+44 (0) 1491-636 393

Email: Nick.Foot@BWWComms.com



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006157/en/