Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE™ gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations’ stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.
Company: 
Power Integrations

 
 
 
Headquarters Address: 
5245 Hellyer Avenue

 
 
San Jose, CA 95138

 
 
 
Main Telephone: 
408-414-9200

 
 
 
Website: www.power.com
 
 
 
Ticker/ISIN: 
POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034

 
 
 
Key Executives: CEO: Balu Balakrishnan

 
 CFO: Sandeep Nayyar

 
 Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey

 
 
 
Public Relations 
 
Contact: 
Diane Vanasse
Phone: 
+1 408-242-0027
Email: diane.vanasse@power.com
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
 
Contact: 
Joe Shiffler
Phone: 
+1 408-414-8528
Email: joe.shiffler@power.com
 
 
 
Public Relations 
 
Contact: 
Nick Foot
Phone: 
+44 (0) 1491-636 393
Email: Nick.Foot@BWWComms.com
 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006157/en/

