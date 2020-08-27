|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:12 | 27.08.2020
Compass Minerals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global essential minerals company, announced today its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, President and CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield will host a fireside chat at the 2020 Credit Suisse Virtual Basic Materials Conference at 2:30 PM ET.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, CFO Jamie Standen will host a fireside chat at the C.L. King Virtual Best Ideas Conference at 11 AM ET.
Listen-only webcasts will be accessible for both events on the company’s investor relations website at investors.compassminerals.com.
