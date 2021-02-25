|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:43 | 25.02.2021
Compass Minerals Declares First Quarter Dividend
The board of directors of Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share. This dividend is payable March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2021.
