ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:31 | 01.06.2020
Compass Minerals to Participate in 2020 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Virtual Conference
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global essential minerals company, announced today that president and CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield will be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings at the 2020 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9. The investor presentation used during these meetings will be available concurrently at investors.compassminerals.com.
