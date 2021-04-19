0:27 | 06.01.2022

Compass Minerals to Participate in Bank of America Battery and Storage Conference

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Bank of America Battery and Storage Conference, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The following members of the senior management team will participate in one-on-one meetings and the company will take part in an analyst-hosted fireside chat: Kevin Crutchfield, President and Chief Executive Officer Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer Ryan Bartlett, Chief Strategy Officer Chris Yandell, Head of Lithium The company intends to post a corporate presentation concurrent with the conference to the investor relations section of its website compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. The company’s salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. And its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 15 production and packaging facilities with more than 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Brazil. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105006034/en/