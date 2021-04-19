|
Compass Minerals to Participate in Bank of America Battery and Storage Conference
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Bank of America Battery and Storage Conference, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
The following members of the senior management team will participate in one-on-one meetings and the company will take part in an analyst-hosted fireside chat:
Kevin Crutchfield, President and Chief Executive Officer
Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Bartlett, Chief Strategy Officer
Chris Yandell, Head of Lithium
The company intends to post a corporate presentation concurrent with the conference to the investor relations section of its website compassminerals.com.
