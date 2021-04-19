|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:42 | 15.12.2021
Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Leading Virginia Battery Provider, Weldex Sales
Concentric, LLC, the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, has acquired Weldex Sales, the largest battery provider in the state of Virginia. Best known for their commitment to sustainability through their Environment and Safety divisions, Weldex Sales is also a certified, women-owned business. This acquisition strengthens Concentric’s footprint in Virginia while expanding innovative solutions like lithium and hybrid power systems to a new customer base.
“For more than three decades, Weldex Sales has earned a reputation throughout Virginia as the place to turn to for any forklift power problem. We admire this heritage of bringing clients solutions that also emphasize sustainability and safety metrics,” said Concentric President, John Shea. “As the nation’s largest forklift and power organization, it is a natural fit incorporating Weldex Sales into the Concentric team.”
Founded in 1978 by Robert E Hartman, Weldex Sales is now led today by daughter and President, Robin A. Hartman who joined in 1992 and has guided the business through incredible growth. Robin is credited with distinguishing three key divisions of Weldex Sales: Motive Power/Reserve, Environmental, and Welding, while leading the company’s commitment to providing top service to a dedicated clientele across Virginia.
“At Weldex Sales our focus has been on bringing new ideas, technologies and solutions to customers. Joining Concentric expands our technology and solution offerings, such as GuaranteedPOWER®, to our customer base. We look forward to continuing the legacy of Weldex Sales, providing clients with even greater options to meet their needs in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Weldex Sales President, Robin A. Hartman.
Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, the only national material handling and facility services organization. For additional information about Concentric or this acquisition, visit www.concentricusa.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer