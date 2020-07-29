|
Concho Resources Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) today reported financial and operating results for second-quarter 2020.
Delivered oil production volumes of 200 MBopd.
Demonstrated excellent cost control, driving an increase in the Company’s full-year 2020 operating and G&A cost reduction target to more than $135 million.
Continued to capture efficiency gains, resulting in a further reduction in the Company’s outlook for well costs.
Quickly aligned drilling and completion activity with prevailing market conditions, with capital spending down 44% as compared to first-quarter 2020.
Reported net loss of $435 million, or $2.23 per share. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $223 million, or $1.13 per share.
Generated $632 million of adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP).
See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for descriptions of the above non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of these measures to the associated GAAP (as defined herein) measures.
Tim Leach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our organization continues to deliver solid results despite an extremely challenging environment. Across our key initiatives, including reducing costs and improving productivity, the business performed very well and demonstrated our resilience. We remain focused on these initiatives as we position the company to deliver value over the long term.”
Concho’s average realized price for oil and natural gas for second-quarter 2020, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $23.66 per Bbl and $0.68 per Mcf, respectively.
Net loss for second-quarter 2020 was $435 million, or $2.23 per share. Special items impacting earnings for the quarter included a $107 million gain on the disposition of assets as a result of the Company’s transaction with Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC (“Solaris”), and $27 million of charges associated with the Company’s voluntary separation program. Excluding these and other special items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for second-quarter 2020 was $223 million, or $1.13 per share.
The Company increased its full-year 2020 operating and G&A cost reduction target to more than $135 million, representing an incremental $35 million in annual savings as compared to the Company’s prior target. With these additional savings, the Company expects to hold full-year 2020 controllable costs below $8.50 per Boe.
Although Concho has reduced activity across its portfolio, the Company continues to focus on enhancing capital efficiency with sustainable drilling and completion cost savings and improved well productivity. As a result of these operational efficiencies and service cost deflation, the Company currently expects full-year 2020 well costs (drilling, completion and equipment) to average less than $800 per foot, which represents a $50 per foot decrease from the Company’s prior guidance and a 30% decrease in well costs year over year.
Following four consecutive quarters of free cash flow generation, the Company has reduced net debt (non-GAAP) by approximately $710 million since June 30, 2019 to $3.6 billion. The Company is targeting an additional $600 million reduction in net debt.
Please see the table under “Derivatives Information” below for detailed information about Concho’s current derivatives positions.
Dial-in: (844) 263-8298
To access the live webcast and view the related earnings presentation, visit Concho’s website at www.concho.com. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the “Investors” section.
See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. For future periods, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of net debt to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because the information needed to reconcile this measure is dependent on future events, many of which are outside management’s control. Additionally, estimating net debt to provide a meaningful reconciliation consistent with the Company’s policies for future periods is extremely difficult and requires a level of precision that is unavailable for these future periods and cannot be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Forward-looking estimate of net debt is estimated in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
320
$
70
Accounts receivable, net:
Oil and natural gas
351
584
Joint operations and other
156
304
Inventory
27
30
Derivative instruments
467
6
Prepaid costs and other
46
61
Total current assets
1,367
1,055
Property and equipment:
Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method
26,913
28,785
Accumulated depletion and depreciation
(16,419
)
(7,895
)
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
10,494
20,890
Other property and equipment, net
448
437
Total property and equipment, net
10,942
21,327
Deferred income taxes
45
—
Deferred loan costs, net
6
7
Goodwill
—
1,917
Intangible assets, net
16
17
Noncurrent derivative instruments
80
11
Other assets
324
398
Total assets
$
12,780
$
24,732
Accounts payable – trade
$
52
$
53
Revenue payable
172
268
Accrued drilling costs
191
386
Derivative instruments
6
112
Other current liabilities
339
363
Total current liabilities
760
1,182
Long-term debt
3,957
3,955
Deferred income taxes
—
1,654
Noncurrent derivative instruments
4
7
Asset retirement obligations and other long-term liabilities
139
152
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized; 197,951,047 and 198,863,681 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
14,543
14,608
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(6,472
)
3,320
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,243,576 and 1,175,026 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
(151
)
(146
)
Total stockholders’ equity
7,920
17,782
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
12,780
$
24,732
Oil sales
$
430
$
1,049
$
1,302
$
1,984
Natural gas sales
44
78
94
247
Total operating revenues
474
1,127
1,396
2,231
Oil and natural gas production
127
188
291
362
Production and ad valorem taxes
51
84
125
170
Gathering, processing and transportation
43
22
93
48
Exploration and abandonments
16
17
2,735
64
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
271
478
795
943
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
2
2
4
5
Impairments of long-lived assets
—
868
7,772
868
Impairments of goodwill
—
—
1,917
—
General and administrative (including non-cash stock-based compensation of $17 and $23 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $35 and $47 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
65
88
134
179
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
514
(217
)
(1,255
)
842
Net (gain) loss on disposition of assets and other
(107
)
2
(100
)
1
Total operating costs and expenses
982
1,532
12,511
3,482
)
(405
)
(11,115
)
(1,251
)
Interest expense
(41
)
(48
)
(83
)
(95
)
Other, net
(18
)
303
(213
)
307
Total other income (expense)
(59
)
255
(296
)
212
)
(150
)
(11,411
)
(1,039
)
Income tax benefit
132
53
1,699
247
(435
)
$
(97
)
$
(9,712
)
$
(792
)
Basic net loss
$
(2.23
)
$
(0.48
)
$
(49.73
)
$
(3.98
)
Diluted net loss
$
(2.23
)
$
(0.48
)
$
(49.73
)
$
(3.98
)
The Company’s basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) net income (loss) as reported, (ii) less participating basic earnings (iii) divided by weighted average basic common shares outstanding. The Company’s diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) basic earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders, (ii) plus reallocation of participating earnings (iii) divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
The following table reconciles the Company’s loss from operations and loss attributable to common stockholders to the basic and diluted loss used to determine the Company’s loss per share amounts for the periods indicated under the two-class method:
$
(435
)
$
(97
)
$
(9,712
)
$
(792
)
Participating basic earnings (a)
—
—
(1
)
—
Basic loss attributable to common stockholders
(435
)
(97
)
(9,713
)
(792
)
Reallocation of participating earnings
—
—
—
—
Diluted loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(435
)
$
(97
)
$
(9,713
)
$
(792
)
(a) Unvested restricted stock awards represent participating securities because they participate in nonforfeitable dividends or distributions with the common equity holders of the Company. Participating earnings represent the distributed and undistributed earnings of the Company attributable to the participating securities. Unvested restricted stock awards do not participate in undistributed net losses as they are not contractually obligated to do so.
The following table is a reconciliation of the basic weighted average common shares outstanding to diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the periods indicated:
Basic
195,285
199,185
195,305
199,184
Dilutive performance units
—
—
—
—
Diluted
195,285
199,185
195,305
199,184
Net loss
$
(9,712
)
$
(792
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
795
943
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
4
5
Impairments of long-lived assets
7,772
868
Impairments of goodwill
1,917
—
Exploration and abandonments
2,724
51
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
35
47
Deferred income taxes
(1,699
)
(247
)
Net gain on disposition of assets and other non-operating items
(105
)
(288
)
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
(1,255
)
842
Net settlements received from (paid on) derivatives
616
(50
)
Other
202
(10
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts receivable
345
33
Prepaid costs and other
16
4
Inventory
2
1
Accounts payable
(1
)
5
Revenue payable
(96
)
5
Other current liabilities
(35
)
(15
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,525
1,402
Additions to oil and natural gas properties
(868
)
(1,699
)
Changes in working capital associated with oil and natural gas property additions
(149
)
(27
)
Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties
(34
)
(14
)
Additions to property, equipment and other assets
(39
)
(41
)
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
3
311
Direct transaction costs for asset acquisitions and dispositions
(1
)
(3
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,088
)
(1,473
)
Borrowings under credit facility
345
2,060
Payments on credit facility
(345
)
(1,905
)
Payment of common stock dividends
(79
)
(50
)
Purchases of treasury stock
(5
)
(14
)
Purchases of common stock under share repurchase program
(100
)
—
Decrease in book overdrafts
—
(16
)
Other
(3
)
(4
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(187
)
71
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
250
—
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
70
—
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
320
$
—
Oil (MBbl)
18,175
18,726
37,195
37,662
Natural gas (MMcf)
65,395
67,104
129,047
130,873
Total (MBoe)
29,074
29,910
58,703
59,474
Oil (MBbl)
200
206
204
208
Natural gas (MMcf)
719
737
709
723
Total (MBoe)
319
329
323
329
Oil, without derivatives (Bbl)
$
23.66
$
56.02
$
35.01
$
52.68
Oil, with derivatives (Bbl) (b)
$
45.74
$
53.15
$
50.42
$
51.35
Natural gas, without derivatives (Mcf)
$
0.68
$
1.16
$
0.73
$
1.88
Natural gas, with derivatives (Mcf) (b)
$
0.88
$
1.22
$
1.06
$
1.89
Total, without derivatives (Boe)
$
16.31
$
37.68
$
23.79
$
37.51
Total, with derivatives (Boe) (b)
$
30.57
$
36.02
$
34.28
$
36.68
Oil and natural gas production
$
4.37
$
6.31
$
4.96
$
6.09
Production and ad valorem taxes
$
1.74
$
2.81
$
2.13
$
2.86
Gathering, processing and transportation
$
1.48
$
0.73
$
1.58
$
0.80
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
$
9.32
$
15.96
$
13.54
$
15.86
General and administrative
$
2.26
$
2.89
$
2.31
$
2.98
(a)
Per unit and per Boe amounts calculated using dollars and volumes rounded to thousands.
(b)
Includes the effect of net cash receipts from (payments on) derivatives:
Oil derivatives
$
401
$
(54
)
$
573
$
(51
)
Natural gas derivatives
14
4
43
1
Total
$
415
$
(50
)
$
616
$
(50
)
The presentation of average prices with derivatives is a result of including the net cash receipts from (payments on) commodity derivatives that are presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. This presentation of average prices with derivatives is a means by which to reflect the actual cash performance of the Company’s commodity derivatives for the respective periods and presents oil and natural gas prices with derivatives in a manner consistent with the presentation generally used by the investment community.
33
15
44
Midland Basin
30
30
20
17
12
34
Midland Basin
30
30
20
17
9
30
Midland Basin
27
27
13
Volume (MBbl)
14,147
12,116
26,263
32,482
6,969
Price per Bbl
$
52.22
$
53.50
$
52.81
$
46.89
$
41.38
Volume (MBbl)
2,756
2,477
5,233
6,023
1,095
Price per Bbl
$
49.75
$
49.11
$
49.45
$
40.82
$
45.55
Volume (MBbl)
13,054
11,192
24,246
30,657
6,570
Price per Bbl
$
(0.57
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(0.62
)
$
0.50
$
0.25
Volume (MBbl)
2,303
4,876
7,179
730
—
Price per Bbl
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.18
)
$
—
Volume (BBtu)
35,858
34,938
70,796
97,600
36,500
Price per MMBtu
$
2.41
$
2.44
$
2.42
$
2.50
$
2.38
Volume (BBtu)
27,285
26,370
53,655
83,030
36,500
Price per MMBtu
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.95
)
$
(0.94
)
$
(0.68
)
$
(0.72
)
Volume (BBtu)
8,590
8,280
16,870
25,550
7,300
Price per MMBtu
$
(1.00
)
$
(1.03
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.85
)
Volume (gal)
46,326
50,232
96,558
—
—
Price per gal
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
—
$
—
(a)
These oil derivative contracts are settled based on the New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”) – West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) calendar-month average futures price.
(b)
These oil derivative contracts are settled based on the Brent calendar-month average futures price.
(c)
The basis differential price is between Midland – WTI and Cushing – WTI. These contracts are settled on a calendar-month basis.
(d)
These oil derivative contracts are settled based on differentials between the NYMEX – WTI prices for certain futures contracts.
(e)
These natural gas derivative contracts are settled based on the NYMEX – Henry Hub last trading day futures price.
(f)
The basis differential price is between NYMEX – Henry Hub and El Paso Permian.
(g)
The basis differential price is between NYMEX – Henry Hub and WAHA.
(h)
These contracts are settled based on the OPIS Mont Belvieu Propane (non-TET) calendar-month average futures price.
The following table provides a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net loss to adjusted net income, both in total and on a per diluted share basis, for the periods indicated:
(435
)
$
(97
)
$
(9,712
)
$
(792
)
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
514
(217
)
(1,255
)
842
Net cash received from (paid on) derivatives
415
(50
)
616
(50
)
Impairments of long-lived assets
—
868
7,772
868
Impairments of goodwill
—
—
1,917
—
Unproved impairments and leasehold abandonments
8
12
2,721
42
Net gain on disposition of assets and other
(105
)
(285
)
(99
)
(286
)
(Gain) loss on equity method investments
(2
)
(17
)
194
(17
)
Voluntary separation program costs (b)
27
—
27
—
Tax impact (a)
(193
)
(70
)
(2,245
)
(317
)
Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates
(6
)
(5
)
429
(7
)
223
$
139
$
365
$
283
(2.23
)
$
(0.48
)
$
(49.73
)
$
(3.98
)
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
2.63
(1.08
)
(6.43
)
4.22
Net cash received from (paid on) derivatives
2.12
(0.25
)
3.15
(0.25
)
Impairments of long-lived assets
—
4.30
39.80
4.36
Impairments of goodwill
—
—
9.81
—
Unproved impairments and leasehold abandonments
0.04
0.06
13.93
0.21
Net gain on disposition of assets and other
(0.54
)
(1.41
)
(0.51
)
(1.43
)
(Gain) loss on equity method investments
(0.01
)
(0.08
)
0.99
(0.09
)
Voluntary separation program costs
0.14
—
0.14
—
Tax impact
(0.99
)
(0.35
)
(11.49
)
(1.59
)
Changes in deferred taxes and other estimates
(0.03
)
(0.02
)
2.20
(0.04
)
1.13
$
0.69
$
1.86
$
1.41
Basic earnings
$
1.13
$
0.69
$
1.86
$
1.41
Diluted earnings
$
1.13
$
0.69
$
1.86
$
1.41
(a) Estimated using statutory tax rate in effect for the period.
(b) In May 2020, the Company offered employees who met certain eligibility criteria the option to participate in a voluntary separation program.
The Company defines adjusted EBITDAX as net loss, plus (1) exploration and abandonments, (2) depreciation, depletion and amortization, (3) accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations, (4) impairments of long-lived assets, (5) impairments of goodwill, (6) non-cash stock-based compensation, (7) (gain) loss on derivatives, (8) net cash received from (paid on) derivatives, (9) net gain on disposition of assets and other, (10) interest expense, (11) (gain) loss on equity method investments, (12) voluntary separation program costs and (13) income tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP.
The Company’s adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand the Company’s operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company’s management team and by other users of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. For example, adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess the Company’s operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure, and to assess the financial performance of the Company’s assets and the Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of net loss to adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:
(435
)
$
(97
)
$
(9,712
)
$
(792
)
Exploration and abandonments
16
17
2,735
64
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
271
478
795
943
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
2
2
4
5
Impairments of long-lived assets
—
868
7,772
868
Impairments of goodwill
—
—
1,917
—
Non-cash stock-based compensation
17
23
35
47
(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
514
(217
)
(1,255
)
842
Net cash received from (paid on) derivatives
415
(50
)
616
(50
)
Net gain on disposition of assets and other
(105
)
(285
)
(99
)
(286
)
Interest expense
41
48
83
95
(Gain) loss on equity method investments
(2
)
(17
)
194
(17
)
Voluntary separation program costs (a)
30
—
30
—
Income tax benefit
(132
)
(53
)
(1,699
)
(247
)
632
$
717
$
1,416
$
1,472
(a) In May 2020, the Company offered employees who met certain eligibility criteria the option to participate in a voluntary separation program.
The Company previously defined free cash flow for periods prior to 2020 as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of exploration and development costs incurred. Exploration and development costs incurred include those costs that are capitalized or charged to expense such as geological and geophysical costs and capitalized asset retirement costs. The Company’s new calculation better aligns with the way its industry peers compute free cash flow and can be derived directly from line items appearing on the Company’s statement of cash flows.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance.
The following tables provide a reconciliation from the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities to OCF before working capital changes and to free cash flow; for a reconciliation of free cash flow for the periods pertaining to the prior four quarters, please refer to the reconciliations contained in the Company’s 2Q20 Earnings Presentation posted on the Company’s website under the Investors tab:
689
$
779
$
1,525
$
1,402
Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(223
)
(144
)
(345
)
(33
)
Prepaid costs and other
(14
)
5
(16
)
(4
)
Inventory
3
(1
)
(2
)
(1
)
Accounts payable
28
6
1
(5
)
Revenue payable
88
3
96
(5
)
Other current liabilities
(21
)
20
35
15
)
(111
)
(231
)
(33
)
550
$
668
$
1,294
$
1,369
550
$
668
$
1,294
$
1,369
Additions to oil and natural gas properties
(312
)
(781
)
(868
)
(1,699
)
238
$
(113
)
$
426
$
(330
)
3,957
$
3,955
$
4,350
Cash and cash equivalents
(320
)
(70
)
—
3,637
$
3,885
$
4,350
