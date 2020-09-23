22:05 | 23.09.2020



Concho Resources Inc. Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call for Thursday, October 29, 2020



Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 8:00 AM CT (9:00 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after close of trading.

Conference Call Information:

Dial-in: (844) 263-8298

Intl. dial-in: (478) 219-0007

Participant Passcode: 4263756

To access the live webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The replay will also be available on Concho’s website under the “Investors” section.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005889/en/