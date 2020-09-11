ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:05 | 11.09.2020
Concho Resources Inc. to Present at the Raymond James North American Equities Conference

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) today announced that Jack Harper, President, will present at the Raymond James 16th Annual North American Equities Conference. The presentation will begin at 7:50 AM CT on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.
Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200911005332/en/

