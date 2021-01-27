21:00 | 27.01.2021



Confluent Medical Technologies Expands Relationship with Allegheny Technologies to Increase Capacity for Manufacturing Nitinol



Confluent Medical Technologies Inc. (“Confluent”) today announced an expansion of its supply agreement with Allegheny Technologies (ATI) related to the manufacture and supply of ELI Nitinol, a specialized metal alloy used primarily to produce high-performance minimally invasive medical devices and components.

Under the revised agreement, Confluent will provide funding to increase the furnace capacity at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components to produce ELI Nitinol at ATI’s Albany, Oregon site by 33%. Confluent has full access to production volumes through 2026.

“Expanding our strategic partnership with ATI is an important investment for Confluent,” said Dean Schauer, President and CEO of Confluent. “This investment significantly increases the available supply of ELI Nitinol material, which is in high demand for the most critical medical device applications.

“Securing additional melt capacity for this unique, high-purity, high-fatigue-resistant material allows us to meet increasing demand for current customers, while also expanding availability for new offerings of medical device products and components,” said Schauer.

ATI is a global leader in refractory metal production, manufacturing specialty alloys, materials, and components for more than 50 years. “ATI is proud to lead the industry, bringing technical expertise and differentiated manufacturing capability for nickel-titanium alloys for medical devices and implants,” said Lee Weber, President of ATI Specialty Alloys and Components. “This new agreement expands upon our collaboration with Confluent and builds our capacity so we may create the specialty materials that will propel the industry. The ‘Relentless Innovation’ ATI is known for is truly saving lives and improving the future for generations to come.”

ATI and Confluent Medical Technologies have collaborated for more than 25 years. Under the agreement, ATI will add two melt furnaces, fully funded by Confluent. The additional capacity is expected to come online early 2022.

Confluentmedical.comView source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005730/en/