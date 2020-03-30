20:05 | 30.03.2020

Conga® Makes Conga Sign® Available to Nonprofits Globally at No Charge

Conga® today announced it will provide nonprofit organizations with free access to its eSignature solution for Salesforce, Conga Sign®. As companies and nonprofits navigate the rapidly evolving business climate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conga is committed to providing tools and technology to keep business moving so they can stay focused on the essential work they do.

Free Access to Conga Sign for Salesforce Nonprofit Customers

Faced with the sudden change in how work must get done, it can be difficult to keep business flowing, especially when 36% of businesses still rely on ink signatures. With free access to Conga Sign for Salesforce, nonprofits can execute the documents critical to their organization’s success — like fundraising letters, tax forms, or grant agreements — through Conga’s simple-to-use and legally-binding eSignature application. “It goes without saying that this experience is impacting every organization — including the nonprofits that work tirelessly to support the most vulnerable, increase access to critical resources and preserve culture,” said Matthew J. Schiltz, Chief Executive Officer, Conga. “Conga works with more than 1,500 nonprofits daily and continues to extend our support through our charitable match program and volunteer hours. We wanted to find another way to support those on the front lines. Conga’s offer is just a small way to help give back to the nonprofit community by offering a free and efficient way to help them get work done. As nonprofits continue to make an impact and take care of the communities they serve, it’s our turn to take care of nonprofits.”

Complimentary Offer of Conga Sign

The complimentary Conga Sign offer is available for all nonprofits currently using Salesforce who aren’t yet utilizing Conga’s eSignature solution, through September 30, 2020. The offer includes the full functionality of the core product and requires no commitment to purchase and no limit on users or documents that can be sent. Nonprofits utilizing this benefit will also receive unlimited access to Conga U and the Conga support portal through the free usage period. Visit our website to sign up or receive more details on how Conga is supporting nonprofits through the free Conga Sign offer.

About Conga

Conga continually sets the standard for Digital Document Transformation (DDX). The Conga DDX Suite helps 11,000+ organizations in 85 countries including AWS, GE, Hilton Worldwide and Salesforce transform day-to-day business by creating, managing and unleashing the power of the everyday documents. The company is privately-held and based in Broomfield, Colo. with global operations across North America, Europe and Australia. Learn more at www.conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005633/en/