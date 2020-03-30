|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:05 | 30.03.2020
Conga® Makes Conga Sign® Available to Nonprofits Globally at No Charge
Conga® today announced it will provide nonprofit organizations with free access to its eSignature solution for Salesforce, Conga Sign®. As companies and nonprofits navigate the rapidly evolving business climate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conga is committed to providing tools and technology to keep business moving so they can stay focused on the essential work they do.
“It goes without saying that this experience is impacting every organization — including the nonprofits that work tirelessly to support the most vulnerable, increase access to critical resources and preserve culture,” said Matthew J. Schiltz, Chief Executive Officer, Conga. “Conga works with more than 1,500 nonprofits daily and continues to extend our support through our charitable match program and volunteer hours. We wanted to find another way to support those on the front lines. Conga’s offer is just a small way to help give back to the nonprofit community by offering a free and efficient way to help them get work done. As nonprofits continue to make an impact and take care of the communities they serve, it’s our turn to take care of nonprofits.”
Visit our website to sign up or receive more details on how Conga is supporting nonprofits through the free Conga Sign offer.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer