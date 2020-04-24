|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:59 | 25.04.2020
Conic Provides Update on Timing of Reporting of 2019 Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by COVID-19
Conic Metals Corp. (“Conic” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) today provided an update on timing of the release and filing of its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019.
In response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Securities Administrators have recently announced temporary blanket relief allowing market participants an additional 45 days in which to complete certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020 (including financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis). Accordingly, the Company intends to rely on this blanket relief for the filing of the Company’s audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019 (and related management’s discussion and analysis thereon) (collectively, the “FY 2019 Disclosure Documents”) as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company and its auditor, under this temporary relief, are making every effort to issue and file the FY 2019 Disclosure Documents at the earliest opportunity and currently expects to file them no later than June 14, 2020.
The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since filing its Listing Application on November 7, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Our management team and board of directors have purchased over 1,000,000 shares of Conic in the public markets just in the last quarter as we feel the current share price is very attractive. Until such time as the FY 2019 Disclosure Documents are filed, the Company’s management and other insiders will observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer