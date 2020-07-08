14:30 | 08.07.2020

Connect for Good GVL Program Shares Over 10,000 Meals

Advoco, a leading EAM software consulting firm, hosts Connect, an annual user conference in Greenville, SC. This year the event moved to a virtual format leaving budgeted meal money available. Advoco used this catering budget to partner with Table 301 and deliver boxed meals to local organizations impacted by COVID-19. This initiative has been named Connect for Good GVL. The program is built on bringing the Greenville community together and spreading smiles to those in need. Connect for Good GVL supports different organizations to make the biggest impact possible by not only providing food for the community, but also creating jobs for the restaurant industry. To date, over 11,000 meals have been shared with Project Host, United Ministries, Prisma Health, Bon Secours St. Francis, Safe Harbor, The Family Effect, YouthBASE, Backpack Buddies, Towers East, the Ronald McDonald House, the Greenville Police and Fire Departments, and others. “We started this program with the goal to provide 2,000 meals,” commented Marty Osborn, partner at Advoco. “Since that time, this initiative has absolutely exploded, and we have had the opportunity to partner with many wonderful organizations. The smiles being shared and the impact this program is making in our community are humbling. I hope other business leaders will join us in supporting Connect for Good GVL.” Advoco is actively seeking other companies to contribute to the program. Partnerships with Mill Village Farms, Trinity Lutheran Church, Infor, ScanSource, Next, and Peacock Marketing have already been formed to increase the scope of these efforts. The non-profit, 501c3 fiscal agent for this initiative is Mill Village Farms and all contributions are tax-deductible. If you are interested in supporting, visit www.connectforgoodgvl.com

ABOUT ADVOCO

Advoco is a leading Infor EAM training and consulting company headquartered in Berkeley, CA with offices in Greenville, SC, and Syracuse, NY, as well as remote employees around the U.S. By optimizing business performance through an improved implementation and application of the software, Advoco consultants form a trusted partnership to meet the complex needs of global organizations. Beyond implementation, Advoco also provides services around Infor EAM training, integration, and mobility. Clients include Fortune 500 accounts and top private and public organizations around the world. For more information about Advoco, visit www.advocoinc.com.

