|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:37 | 24.01.2020
Conquest Invests in 5 Greenfield Onshore Wind Parks Totalizing 43MW in the Flanders Region
Conquest, acting through the Conquest Sustainable Infrastructure fund, announced the transaction was closed after an exclusive agreement had been reached with ENGIE Electrabel. Conquest acquires 51% of a portfolio expected to provide 111 GWh per annum of renewable power representing the annual electricity consumption of about 32,000 Belgian homes from early 2021 onwards. The projects benefit from 15 to 20-year green certificates local remuneration schemes, and thus generate yearly secured revenues.
These investments are in line with the fund’s strategy to invest into risk-adjusted portfolios across Europe. While the role of government bonds as portfolio ballast has come under scrutiny as the pool of sovereign bonds with negative yields burgeons – a particularly thorny challenge for institutions like insurers and pension funds that have liability-matching needs, the resilience stemming from such yielding, stable and predictable cash flows is very attractive.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer