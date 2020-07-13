12:30 | 13.07.2020

Construction Players in Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortars for Residential and Commercial Projects: TMR

– New Array of Products in Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortars Help in Improving Durability and Strength of Building Materials- Asia Pacific Market to Rise at Remarkable Pace, Sheer Pace of Urbanization Lends Impetus to Uptake of Redispersible Polymer Powders in Construction Industry; Europe Leads the Global LandscapeALBANY, New York, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –: Redispersible polymer powders form a crucial ingredient of all types of dry-mix mortar to improve the performance and strength of mortars in wide variety of architectural applications, mainly for waterproofing and surface protection. The demand in the redispersible polymer powder market [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/redispersible-polymer-powder-market-for-1k-cementitious-waterproofing-self-levelling-mortar.html] for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortars follows closely with rise in infrastructure development activities in residential and industrial construction.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg]The global valuation of the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortars stood at US$122.5 Mn in 2018. During the forecast period of 2019 – 2027, the valuation is projected to climb at a CAGR of ~6%.Analysts at Transparency Market Research contend that players in redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortars should be geared toward product innovation to meet the changing demand for building materials in modern constructions. A case in point is their focus toward environmentally compatible products that utilize vinyl acetate ethylene redispersible polymer powders. Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76721 [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76721]Key Findings of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortars Report

— Among the various polymer types, vinyl acetate ethylene accounted for

the majority of shares in global market

— Demand for vinyl ester of versatic acid to rise at vibrant pace during

the assessment period

— The top six players accounted for at least 60% of the share in the

redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing &

self-levelling mortars

— Europe held leading share of global market in 2018

— Asia Pacific holds promising share and is anticipated to rise at rapid

growth rate

— China and India are key markets in Asia Pacific, propelled by rapid pace

of infrastructure development to meet strides in construction industry

Explore 274 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar (Polymer Type: Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid, Styrene Butadiene, Acrylic, and Others; and Application: 1k Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar and Self-levelling Mortar) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/redispersible-polymer-powder-market-for-1k-cementitious-waterproofing-self-levelling-mortar.htm [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/redispersible-polymer-powder-market-for-1k-cementitious-waterproofing-self-levelling-mortar.htm]Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortars: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

— The demand for new waterproofing techniques and products has raised the

prospect of the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious

waterproofing & self-levelling mortars. The growing popularity of

elastomeric waterproofing coatings is a notable trend in this regard.

— Companies in the residential and industrial construction industry are

shifting to one-component waterproofing systems as an economically

sustainable method.

— The slew of functional benefits that redispersible polymer powders offer

to cement repair mortar and concretes spurs their use in the building

and construction industry, boosting redispersible polymer powder market

for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortars. Some of the

key properties that their use promotes are adhesion properties, water

resistance, flexural strength, and durability of the dry-mix mortar.

— Polymer modified cementitious mortars find extensive applications in

residential construction, thereby bolstering sales in redispersible

polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling

mortars.

Analyze global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76721] of the studyKey Impediments to Market StakeholdersOne of the key basis material to which redispersible polymer powders are used is self-levelling mortars. However, the mixing process may cause substantial loss of performance characteristics. High temperature and pressure tend to reduce the caking capacity of redispersible polymer powders.On the other hand, players in the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortars are expected to circumvent these by constantly focusing on innovation in their product lines. They are also keenly strengthening their distribution channels, mainly to consolidate their shares in the market. Also, shifting attention to untapped markets will expose them to new revenue streams in near future.View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/76721 [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/76721]Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortars: Regional AssessmentAmong the various regions in the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortars, Asia Pacific is a remarkably lucrative region. The demand in this regional market has been propelled by the need for high-performing and environmentally compatible products in the construction industry. Further, residential as well as non-residential constructions have witnessed a rise in countries such as India and China.Purchase Premium Research Report on Redispersible Polymer Powder Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76721<ype=S [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76721<ype=S]The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortars can be segmented as follows:By Polymer Type

— Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

— Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid

— Styrene Butadiene

— Acrylic

— Others (including Ethylene/Vinyl Chloride/Vinyl Laurate Terpolymer

[E/VC/VL], Polyvinyl Acetate Polymer [PVAC], and Styrene Acrylate)

By Application

— 1k Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar

— Self-levelling Mortar — Underlayment

— Toppings

By Region

— North America — U.S

— Canada

— Europe — Germany

— France

— U.K.

— Italy

— Spain

— Russia & CIS

— Rest of Europe

— Asia Pacific — China

— Japan

— India

— ASEAN

— Rest of Asia Pacific

— Latin America — Brazil

— Mexico

— Rest of Latin America

— Middle East & Africa — GCC

— South Africa

— Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,Textile Binders Market [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/textile-binders-market.html] – In terms of value, the global textile binders market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. Textile binders are used in printing paste to print several types of natural fibers such as silk, cotton, wool, and viscose due to their ability to react with chemicals in printing paste in order to bond colors to fibers after being steamed.Advanced Materials Market [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-materials-market.html] – The complex process involved in producing these materials is the main factor limiting the development of the advanced materials market. In addition, manufacturing of such materials requires the workforce involved to provide high cost, expensive machines and technical expertise. Those factors therefore limit the acceptance of new players to a certain extent.Blood Compatible Polymers Market [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blood-compatible-polymers-market.html] – The blood compatible polymers market is driven by the biomedical and pharmaceutical end-use industries. Blood compatible polymers have various advantages over the other biomedical devices. They have been used extensively used over the last two decades. However, blood compatible polymers need to be made at a particular composition of polymers.Polar Polymers Market [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polar-polymers-market.html] – Polar polymers are used in various fields such as printing films, adhesives, coatings, packaging, and automotive. Rise in need of improving wetting and adhesion properties of polymer surfaces by incorporating polar groups into the chemically nonpolar surface structure is driving the polar polymers market. Polar polymers are capable of absorbing moisture from the environment.Self-Reinforced Polymers Market [https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/self-reinforced-polymers-market.html] – The global self-reinforced polymers market is driven by the rise in demand for lightweight components in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are engaged in the production of vehicles with light weight and increased fuel efficiency. Non-toxicity and recyclability are the other key factors driving the global self-reinforced polymers market.Gain access to Market Ngage [https://marketngage.com/], an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor’s moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage’s actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact

