0:01 | 06.06.2020

Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in California

California American Water published the 2019 Consumer Confidence Reports, which show high quality water service throughout its state districts. The annual reports compare California American Water’s water quality with standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water. The reports also cover drinking water sources, public health information, substances detected in the water and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and answers concerning drinking water are also included. The reports feature illustrated sections on common containments and simple-to-read explanations of the various technical terms. “We are pleased to announce that our 2019 reports demonstrate excellent water quality that meet and exceed all regulatory standards,” said Rich Svindland, President of California American Water. “We hope that customers will find these reports as educational and helpful in answering the questions they may have about the state of their water.” Customers can look up their water quality reports by zip code by visiting: www.californiaamwater.com/water-quality.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

