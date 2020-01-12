18:28 | 11.01.2021

Consumer Energy Alliance Hosts Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger to Discuss Impact of Transportation-Related Environmental Initiatives

What:Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) hosts Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger for a webinar regarding the impact of transportation-related environmental initiatives on energy consumers.

Who: CEA’s virtual event will begin with a welcome from David Holt, CEA President, followed by remarks from John Eichberger on recent findings from the Institute’s report which provides valuable context to guide governments considering strategies to reduce emissions from transportation.

When: Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Contact: Credentialed media interested in attending should RSVP to Kristin Marcell at kmarcell@consumerenergyalliance.org.

