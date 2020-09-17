22:03 | 17.09.2020



COOEC-Fluor Awarded Fabrication Contract for Wind Farm Development Project in the North Sea



Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (COOEC-Fluor) fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, has been awarded a contract to fabricate jackets and suction caissons by Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, for phase one of the Seagreen offshore wind farm project (Seagreen 1) located in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland.

“Fluor is committed to building a better world by providing renewable energy solutions to meet our clients’ needs,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals business. “Through our joint venture COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard – one of the world’s largest – we will demonstrate Fluor’s commitment to sustainable development by working with Seaway 7 to successfully deliver the jackets and suction caissons for Scotland’s largest wind farm.”

COOEC-Fluor’s scope of work for Seagreen 1 includes the fabrication and load-out of suction caisson jackets.

When complete, Seagreen will generate up to 1,075 megawatts – enough to supply electricity for approximately 1 million homes.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ec

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005933/en/