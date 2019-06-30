|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 03.08.2020
CorEnergy Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results, Dividends
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2020.
$
(139,744,105
)
$
(10.24
)
$
(10.24
)
NAREIT Funds from Operations (NAREIT FFO)1
$
10,775,168
$
0.79
$
0.79
Funds From Operations (FFO)1
$
10,775,168
$
0.79
$
0.79
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)1
$
(291,172
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.02
)
Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders
$
0.05
A replay of the call will be available until 1:00 p.m. Central Time on September 4, 2020, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 58663. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, corenergy.reit.
Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,430,269 and $105,825,816
$
67,315,379
$
379,211,399
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $20,970,190 and $19,304,610
105,358,280
106,855,677
Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000
1,196,338
1,235,000
Cash and cash equivalents
113,713,646
120,863,643
Deferred rent receivable
—
29,858,102
Accounts and other receivables
2,926,765
4,143,234
Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $1,827,781 and $1,956,710
1,380,436
2,171,969
Prepaid expenses and other assets
719,094
804,341
Deferred tax asset, net
4,295,036
4,593,561
Goodwill
1,718,868
1,718,868
298,623,842
$
651,455,794
Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $0 and $158,070
$
—
$
33,785,930
Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $3,370,720 and $3,768,504
114,679,280
118,323,496
Asset retirement obligation
8,529,551
8,044,200
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
5,494,411
6,000,981
Management fees payable
1,661,651
1,669,950
Unearned revenue
6,283,847
6,891,798
136,648,740
$
174,716,355
Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $125,270,350 and $125,493,175 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 50,108 and 50,197 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
$
125,270,350
$
125,493,175
Capital stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 13,651,521 and 13,638,916 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (100,000,000 shares authorized)
13,652
13,639
Additional paid-in capital
345,726,877
360,844,497
Retained deficit
(309,035,777
)
(9,611,872
)
476,739,439
298,623,842
$
651,455,794
Lease revenue
$
5,554,368
$
16,635,876
$
21,300,872
$
33,353,586
Deferred rent receivable write-off
—
—
(30,105,820
)
—
Transportation and distribution revenue
4,382,706
4,868,144
9,583,206
9,739,726
Financing revenue
29,913
27,989
56,220
61,529
21,532,009
834,478
43,154,841
Transportation and distribution expenses
1,222,135
1,246,755
2,597,364
2,749,898
General and administrative
4,325,924
2,739,855
7,402,067
5,610,262
Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense
3,662,926
5,645,250
9,309,993
11,290,346
Loss on impairment of leased property
—
—
140,268,379
—
Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property
146,537,547
—
146,537,547
—
Loss on termination of lease
458,297
—
458,297
—
9,631,860
306,573,647
19,650,506
(146,239,842
)
$
11,900,149
$
(305,739,169
)
$
23,504,335
Net distributions and other income
$
102,038
$
285,259
$
419,858
$
541,874
Interest expense
(2,920,424
)
(2,297,783
)
(5,806,007
)
(4,805,077
)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
11,549,968
—
11,549,968
(5,039,731
)
(2,012,524
)
6,163,819
(9,302,934
)
)
9,887,625
(299,575,350
)
14,201,401
Current tax expense (benefit)
(2,431
)
—
(397,074
)
353,744
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(71,396
)
62,699
298,525
156,290
)
62,699
(98,549
)
510,034
)
9,824,926
(299,476,801
)
13,691,367
Preferred dividend requirements
2,309,672
2,313,780
4,570,465
4,627,908
(139,744,105
)
$
7,511,146
$
(304,047,266
)
$
9,063,459
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:
Basic
$
(10.24
)
$
0.59
$
(22.27
)
$
0.71
Diluted
$
(10.24
)
$
0.59
$
(22.27
)
$
0.71
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding:
Basic
13,651,521
12,811,171
13,649,907
12,708,626
Diluted
13,651,521
12,811,171
13,649,907
12,708,626
Dividends declared per share
$
0.050
$
0.750
$
0.800
$
1.500
Net income (loss)
$
(299,476,801
)
$
13,691,367
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Deferred income tax, net
298,525
156,290
Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion
9,963,908
11,870,408
Loss on impairment of leased property
140,268,379
—
Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property
146,537,547
—
Loss on termination of lease
458,297
—
Deferred rent receivable write-off, noncash
30,105,820
—
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(11,549,968
)
5,039,731
Gain on disposal of equipment
(3,542
)
—
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase in deferred rent receivable
(247,718
)
(3,163,726
)
Decrease in accounts and other receivables
1,216,469
550,126
Increase in financing note accrued interest receivable
(4,671
)
(9,217
)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
85,197
(196,684
)
Decrease in management fee payable
(8,299
)
(65,749
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
(613,391
)
1,541,221
Decrease in unearned revenue
(607,951
)
(98,244
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
16,421,801
$
29,315,523
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(85,144
)
(26,553
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
7,500
—
Principal payment on note receivable
—
5,000,000
Principal payment on financing note receivable
43,333
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
(34,311
)
$
4,973,447
Repurchases of preferred stock
(161,997
)
(60,550
)
Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock
(4,623,452
)
(4,627,560
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(10,921,216
)
(18,800,372
)
Cash paid for extinguishment of convertible notes
(1,316,250
)
(19,516,234
)
Cash paid for maturity of convertible notes
(1,676,000
)
—
Cash paid for settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility
(3,074,572
)
—
Principal payments on secured credit facilities
(1,764,000
)
(1,764,000
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(23,537,487
)
$
(44,768,716
)
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(7,149,997
)
$
(10,479,746
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of period
120,863,643
69,287,177
Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period
$
113,713,646
$
58,807,431
Interest paid
$
5,392,894
$
4,361,760
Income taxes paid (net of refunds)
(466,407
)
282,786
Proceeds from sale of leased property provided directly to secured lender
$
18,000,000
$
—
Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
110,000
—
Reinvestment of distributions by common stockholders in additional common shares
$
—
$
403,831
Common stock issued upon exchange and conversion of convertible notes
419,129
29,457,711
Proceeds from sale of leased property used in settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility
(18,000,000
)
—
(137,434,433
)
$
9,824,926
$
(299,476,801
)
$
13,691,367
Less:
Preferred Dividend Requirements
2,309,672
2,313,780
4,570,465
4,627,908
(139,744,105
)
$
7,511,146
$
(304,047,266
)
$
9,063,459
Add:
Depreciation
3,523,429
5,511,274
9,035,342
11,022,395
Loss on impairment of leased property
—
—
140,268,379
—
Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property
146,537,547
—
146,537,547
—
Loss on termination of lease
458,297
—
458,297
—
10,775,168
$
13,022,420
$
(7,747,701
)
$
20,085,854
Less:
Income tax (expense) benefit from investment securities
—
(6,912
)
149,585
(158,705
)
10,775,168
$
13,029,332
$
(7,897,286
)
$
20,244,559
Add:
Deferred rent receivable write-off
—
—
30,105,820
—
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(11,549,968
)
—
(11,549,968
)
5,039,731
Transaction costs
92,293
88,611
198,990
142,581
Amortization of debt issuance costs
325,665
281,630
653,914
580,062
Amortization of deferred lease costs
22,983
22,983
45,966
45,966
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
116,514
110,993
228,685
221,985
Income tax expense (benefit)
(73,827
)
55,787
51,036
351,329
(291,172
)
$
13,589,336
$
11,837,157
$
26,626,213
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding:
Basic
13,651,521
12,811,171
13,649,907
12,708,626
Diluted
13,651,521
14,934,886
13,649,907
14,988,429
Basic
$
0.79
$
1.02
$
(0.57
)
$
1.58
Diluted (1)
$
0.79
$
0.96
$
(0.57
)
$
1.53
Basic
$
0.79
$
1.02
$
(0.58
)
$
1.59
Diluted (1)
$
0.79
$
0.96
$
(0.58
)
$
1.54
Basic
$
(0.02
)
$
1.06
$
0.87
$
2.10
Diluted (2)
$
(0.02
)
$
0.99
$
0.87
$
1.95
