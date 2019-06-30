22:30 | 03.08.2020

CorEnergy Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results, Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Performance Summary

Second quarter financial highlights, including the impact of the net loss from events surrounding the sale of the Pinedale Liquids Gathering System (LGS) asset, are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020



Per Share



Total



Basic



Diluted

Net Income (Loss) (Attributable to Common Stockholders)1 $ (139,744,105 ) $ (10.24 ) $ (10.24 ) NAREIT Funds from Operations (NAREIT FFO)1 $ 10,775,168 $ 0.79 $ 0.79 Funds From Operations (FFO)1 $ 10,775,168 $ 0.79 $ 0.79 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)1 $ (291,172 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders $ 0.05

1 Management uses AFFO as a measure of long-term sustainable operational performance. NAREIT FFO, FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO and AFFO, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 for additional information.

Management Commentary

“Following a challenging second quarter that included the sale of our Pinedale LGS asset, we are now endeavoring to acquire new assets by the end of the year to rebuild CorEnergy’s dividend paying capabilities. These opportunities may include assets where we can leverage our Private Letter Ruling (PLR) to both own and operate infrastructure assets,” said CorEnergy Chief Executive Officer Dave Schulte. “Regarding our asset portfolio, we have seen an improvement in the situation at our Grand Isle Gathering System (GIGS) asset amid rising oil prices and a restart of production by our tenant, from which we continue to seek resolution of the nonpayment of rent. Our MoGas and Omega systems are delivering steady financial performance in keeping with their status as transportation and distribution assets less subject to the impact of commodity price swings. We recently executed agreements with key MoGas shippers that will drive increased revenue beginning in the fourth quarter. Based on these developments, we declared payment of the regular preferred dividend and a common dividend of $0.05 per share for the second quarter.”

Dividend DeclarationCommon Stock: A second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share was declared for CorEnergy’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2020.

Preferred Stock: For the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, will be paid on August 31, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2020.

Second Quarter Results Call

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at +1-201-689-8035 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit. A replay of the call will be available until 1:00 p.m. Central Time on September 4, 2020, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 58663. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, corenergy.reit.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Notes1NAREIT FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses of depreciable properties, real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs or loan origination costs) and other adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and non-controlling interests. Adjustments for non-controlling interests are calculated on the same basis. FFO as we have presented it here, is derived by further adjusting NAREIT FFO for distributions received from investment securities, income tax expense (benefit) from investment securities, net distributions and other income and net realized and unrealized gain or loss on other equity securities. CorEnergy defines AFFO as FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment plus deferred rent receivable write-off, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for loan (gain) loss, net of tax, transaction costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, amortization of deferred lease costs, accretion of asset retirement obligation, non-cash costs associated with derivative instruments, and certain costs of a nonrecurring nature, less maintenance, capital expenditures (if any), income tax (expense) benefit unrelated to securities investments, amortization of debt premium, and other adjustments as deemed appropriate by Management. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investments and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

2020



December 31,

2019Assets(Unaudited)

Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,430,269 and $105,825,816 $ 67,315,379 $ 379,211,399 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $20,970,190 and $19,304,610 105,358,280 106,855,677 Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000 1,196,338 1,235,000 Cash and cash equivalents 113,713,646 120,863,643 Deferred rent receivable — 29,858,102 Accounts and other receivables 2,926,765 4,143,234 Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $1,827,781 and $1,956,710 1,380,436 2,171,969 Prepaid expenses and other assets 719,094 804,341 Deferred tax asset, net 4,295,036 4,593,561 Goodwill 1,718,868 1,718,868

Total Assets

$ 298,623,842 $ 651,455,794

Liabilities and Equity

Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $0 and $158,070 $ — $ 33,785,930 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $3,370,720 and $3,768,504 114,679,280 118,323,496 Asset retirement obligation 8,529,551 8,044,200 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 5,494,411 6,000,981 Management fees payable 1,661,651 1,669,950 Unearned revenue 6,283,847 6,891,798

Total Liabilities

$ 136,648,740 $ 174,716,355

Equity

Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $125,270,350 and $125,493,175 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 50,108 and 50,197 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively $ 125,270,350 $ 125,493,175 Capital stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 13,651,521 and 13,638,916 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (100,000,000 shares authorized) 13,652 13,639 Additional paid-in capital 345,726,877 360,844,497 Retained deficit (309,035,777 ) (9,611,872 )

Total Equity

161,975,102 476,739,439

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 298,623,842 $ 651,455,794

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019Revenue

Lease revenue $ 5,554,368 $ 16,635,876 $ 21,300,872 $ 33,353,586 Deferred rent receivable write-off — — (30,105,820 ) — Transportation and distribution revenue 4,382,706 4,868,144 9,583,206 9,739,726 Financing revenue 29,913 27,989 56,220 61,529

Total Revenue

9,966,987 21,532,009 834,478 43,154,841

Expenses

Transportation and distribution expenses 1,222,135 1,246,755 2,597,364 2,749,898 General and administrative 4,325,924 2,739,855 7,402,067 5,610,262 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense 3,662,926 5,645,250 9,309,993 11,290,346 Loss on impairment of leased property — — 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property 146,537,547 — 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease 458,297 — 458,297 —

Total Expenses

156,206,829 9,631,860 306,573,647 19,650,506

Operating Income (Loss)

$ (146,239,842 ) $ 11,900,149 $ (305,739,169 ) $ 23,504,335

Other Income (Expense)

Net distributions and other income $ 102,038 $ 285,259 $ 419,858 $ 541,874 Interest expense (2,920,424 ) (2,297,783 ) (5,806,007 ) (4,805,077 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 11,549,968 — 11,549,968 (5,039,731 )

Total Other Income (Expense)

8,731,582 (2,012,524 ) 6,163,819 (9,302,934 )

Income (Loss) before income taxes

(137,508,260 ) 9,887,625 (299,575,350 ) 14,201,401

Taxes

Current tax expense (benefit) (2,431 ) — (397,074 ) 353,744 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (71,396 ) 62,699 298,525 156,290

Income tax expense (benefit), net

(73,827 ) 62,699 (98,549 ) 510,034

Net Income (Loss) attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders

(137,434,433 ) 9,824,926 (299,476,801 ) 13,691,367 Preferred dividend requirements 2,309,672 2,313,780 4,570,465 4,627,908

Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders

$ (139,744,105 ) $ 7,511,146 $ (304,047,266 ) $ 9,063,459 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ (10.24 ) $ 0.59 $ (22.27 ) $ 0.71 Diluted $ (10.24 ) $ 0.59 $ (22.27 ) $ 0.71 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,651,521 12,811,171 13,649,907 12,708,626 Diluted 13,651,521 12,811,171 13,649,907 12,708,626 Dividends declared per share $ 0.050 $ 0.750 $ 0.800 $ 1.500

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019Operating Activities

Net income (loss) $ (299,476,801 ) $ 13,691,367 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax, net 298,525 156,290 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 9,963,908 11,870,408 Loss on impairment of leased property 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease 458,297 — Deferred rent receivable write-off, noncash 30,105,820 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (11,549,968 ) 5,039,731 Gain on disposal of equipment (3,542 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in deferred rent receivable (247,718 ) (3,163,726 ) Decrease in accounts and other receivables 1,216,469 550,126 Increase in financing note accrued interest receivable (4,671 ) (9,217 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 85,197 (196,684 ) Decrease in management fee payable (8,299 ) (65,749 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (613,391 ) 1,541,221 Decrease in unearned revenue (607,951 ) (98,244 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,421,801 $ 29,315,523

Investing Activities

Purchases of property and equipment, net (85,144 ) (26,553 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7,500 — Principal payment on note receivable — 5,000,000 Principal payment on financing note receivable 43,333 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (34,311 ) $ 4,973,447

Financing Activities

Repurchases of preferred stock (161,997 ) (60,550 ) Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock (4,623,452 ) (4,627,560 ) Dividends paid on common stock (10,921,216 ) (18,800,372 ) Cash paid for extinguishment of convertible notes (1,316,250 ) (19,516,234 ) Cash paid for maturity of convertible notes (1,676,000 ) — Cash paid for settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility (3,074,572 ) — Principal payments on secured credit facilities (1,764,000 ) (1,764,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (23,537,487 ) $ (44,768,716 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (7,149,997 ) $ (10,479,746 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of period 120,863,643 69,287,177 Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period $ 113,713,646 $ 58,807,431

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

Interest paid $ 5,392,894 $ 4,361,760 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) (466,407 ) 282,786

Non-Cash Investing Activities

Proceeds from sale of leased property provided directly to secured lender $ 18,000,000 $ — Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 110,000 —

Non-Cash Financing Activities

Reinvestment of distributions by common stockholders in additional common shares $ — $ 403,831 Common stock issued upon exchange and conversion of convertible notes 419,129 29,457,711 Proceeds from sale of leased property used in settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility (18,000,000 ) —

NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment and AFFO Reconciliation (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019Net Income (loss) attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders

$ (137,434,433 ) $ 9,824,926 $ (299,476,801 ) $ 13,691,367 Less: Preferred Dividend Requirements 2,309,672 2,313,780 4,570,465 4,627,908

Net Income (loss) attributable to Common Stockholders

$ (139,744,105 ) $ 7,511,146 $ (304,047,266 ) $ 9,063,459 Add: Depreciation 3,523,429 5,511,274 9,035,342 11,022,395 Loss on impairment of leased property — — 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property 146,537,547 — 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease 458,297 — 458,297 —

NAREIT funds from operations (NAREIT FFO)

$ 10,775,168 $ 13,022,420 $ (7,747,701 ) $ 20,085,854 Less: Income tax (expense) benefit from investment securities — (6,912 ) 149,585 (158,705 )

Funds from operations adjusted for securities investments (FFO)

$ 10,775,168 $ 13,029,332 $ (7,897,286 ) $ 20,244,559 Add: Deferred rent receivable write-off — — 30,105,820 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (11,549,968 ) — (11,549,968 ) 5,039,731 Transaction costs 92,293 88,611 198,990 142,581 Amortization of debt issuance costs 325,665 281,630 653,914 580,062 Amortization of deferred lease costs 22,983 22,983 45,966 45,966 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 116,514 110,993 228,685 221,985 Income tax expense (benefit) (73,827 ) 55,787 51,036 351,329

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)

$ (291,172 ) $ 13,589,336 $ 11,837,157 $ 26,626,213 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,651,521 12,811,171 13,649,907 12,708,626 Diluted 13,651,521 14,934,886 13,649,907 14,988,429

NAREIT FFO attributable to Common Stockholders

Basic $ 0.79 $ 1.02 $ (0.57 ) $ 1.58 Diluted (1) $ 0.79 $ 0.96 $ (0.57 ) $ 1.53

FFO attributable to Common Stockholders

Basic $ 0.79 $ 1.02 $ (0.58 ) $ 1.59 Diluted (1) $ 0.79 $ 0.96 $ (0.58 ) $ 1.54

AFFO attributable to Common Stockholders

Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.87 $ 2.10 Diluted (2) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.99 $ 0.87 $ 1.95

(1)



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, diluted per share calculations include dilutive adjustments for convertible note interest expense, discount amortization and deferred debt issuance amortization.(2)



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, diluted per share calculations include a dilutive adjustment for convertible note interest expense.

Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

