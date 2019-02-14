ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:15 | 24.01.2020
CorEnergy Announces Tax Characterization of 2019 Distributions

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced the tax characterization of the 2019 distributions paid to stockholders.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2019.
Common ShareholdersRecord
Date
 
Payable Date
 
Total
Distributions
Per Share
 
Total Ordinary
Dividends
Box 1a
 
Total Capital
Gain Distr.
Box 2a
 
Nondividend
Distr.
Box 3
 
Section 199A
Dividends
Box 5
2/14/2019

2/28/2019

$

0.7500

 

$

0.5803

 

$

0.0156

 

$

0.1541

 

$

0.5803

 

5/17/2019

5/31/2019

0.7500

 

0.4578

 

0.0150

 

0.2772

 

0.4578

 

8/16/2019

8/30/2019

0.7500

 

0.4578

 

0.0150

 

0.2772

 

0.4578

 

11/15/2019

11/29/2019

0.7500

 

0.4578

 

0.0150

 

0.2772

 

0.4578

 

Total 2019 Distributions

$

3.0000

 

$

1.9537

 

$

0.0606

 

$

0.9857

 

$

1.9537

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred StockRecord
Date
 
Payable Date
 
Total
Distributions
Per Share
 
Total Ordinary
Dividends
Box 1a
 
Total Capital
Gain Distr.
Box 2a
 
Nondividend
Distr.
Box 3
 
Section 199A
Dividends
Box 5
2/14/2019

2/28/2019

$

0.4609

 

$

0.4483

 

$

0.0126

 

$

 

$

0.4483

 

5/17/2019

5/31/2019

0.4609

 

0.4463

 

0.0146

 

 

0.4463

 

8/16/2019

8/30/2019

0.4609

 

0.4463

 

0.0146

 

 

0.4463

 

11/15/2019

11/29/2019

0.4609

 

0.4463

 

0.0146

 

 

0.4463

 

Total 2019 Distributions

$

1.8436

 

$

1.7872

 

$

0.0564

 

$

 

$

1.7872

 

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2019 distributions is available at corenergy.reit.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005338/en/

