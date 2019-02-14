|
CorEnergy Announces Tax Characterization of 2019 Distributions
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced the tax characterization of the 2019 distributions paid to stockholders.
The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2019.
2/28/2019
$
0.7500
$
0.5803
$
0.0156
$
0.1541
$
0.5803
5/17/2019
5/31/2019
0.7500
0.4578
0.0150
0.2772
0.4578
8/16/2019
8/30/2019
0.7500
0.4578
0.0150
0.2772
0.4578
11/15/2019
11/29/2019
0.7500
0.4578
0.0150
0.2772
0.4578
Total 2019 Distributions
$
3.0000
$
1.9537
$
0.0606
$
0.9857
$
1.9537
2/28/2019
$
0.4609
$
0.4483
$
0.0126
$
—
$
0.4483
5/17/2019
5/31/2019
0.4609
0.4463
0.0146
—
0.4463
8/16/2019
8/30/2019
0.4609
0.4463
0.0146
—
0.4463
11/15/2019
11/29/2019
0.4609
0.4463
0.0146
—
0.4463
Total 2019 Distributions
$
1.8436
$
1.7872
$
0.0564
$
—
$
1.7872
Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2019 distributions is available at corenergy.reit.
Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.
