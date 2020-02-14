|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 25.01.2021
CorEnergy Announces Tax Characterization of 2020 Distributions
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced the tax characterization of the 2020 distributions paid to stockholders.
The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2020.
2/28/2020
$
0.7500
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.7500
5/15/2020
5/29/2020
0.0500
—
—
—
0.0500
8/17/2020
8/31/2020
0.0500
—
—
—
0.0500
11/16/2020
11/30/2020
0.0500
—
—
—
0.0500
Total 2020 Distributions
$
0.9000
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.9000
2/28/2020
$
0.4609
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.4609
5/15/2020
5/29/2020
0.4609
—
—
—
0.4609
8/17/2020
8/31/2020
0.4609
—
—
—
0.4609
11/16/2020
11/30/2020
0.4609
—
—
—
0.4609
Total 2020 Distributions
$
1.8436
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1.8436
Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2020 distributions is available at corenergy.reit.
Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.
Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
