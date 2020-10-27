|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:00 | 27.10.2020
CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, Schedules Results Release for Third Quarter 2020
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share for its common stock, consistent with the preceding quarter. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2020.
The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2020.
Dave Schulte, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We have invested time, energy and resources in diligence and negotiation toward our goal of acquiring new assets. While we would like to provide additional updates, these efforts require careful evaluation, patience and limited public communication until such time as we can announce the outcomes to our stockholders. We are also working to address the rent due at our GIGS asset, although those efforts were slowed by events in the quarter, including multiple hurricanes and related shut-ins. Based upon our efforts to date, the board has again supported management’s recommendation to pay the regular preferred dividend and a common dividend of $0.05 in the third quarter.”
Common stock dividends will be paid entirely in cash, pending the Company’s DRIP registration statement being available, as described in our periodic SEC filings.
CorEnergy will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at +1-201-689-8035 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.
A replay of the call will be available until 1:00 p.m. Central Time on December 3, 2020, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 58666. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website.
Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
