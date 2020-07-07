|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 07.07.2020
CorEnergy Provides Acquisition Outlook Following Pinedale LGS Sale
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced it closed the sale of the Pinedale Liquids Gathering System (“Pinedale LGS”) back to Ultra Petroleum (UPL).
Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer, said, “With completion of the Pinedale LGS transaction, CorEnergy is now fully focused on maximizing the value of our existing portfolio while identifying and selectively adding new assets.
“Evaluating our current portfolio, we believe our Grand Isle Gathering System (GIGS) asset retains significant value amid rising oil prices. We remain willing to work with our tenant to resume production activity. In the interim, our lease is intact, and we are taking appropriate steps to enforce its terms.
“Our MoGas and Omega assets continue to perform well, including historically high daily MoGas deliveries earlier this year. As a result, we have executed new agreements with key MoGas shippers to expand our system and grow our business that will drive increased revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of this year.”
The company has approximately $110 million in cash available for potential acquisitions and construction projects, with an emphasis on generating stable cash flow from contracted or regulated assets. Multiple parties have expressed interest in providing financing support for larger transaction prospects that may arise.
Schulte said, “We are actively evaluating opportunities to deploy our cash into new dividend-generating assets. CorEnergy’s Private Letter Ruling (PLR) enables us to invest in a broader set of revenue contracts within our REIT structure, including the opportunity to not only own but also operate infrastructure assets. This could include, for example, use fees for storage and pipeline capacity representing REIT-qualifying rents from real property as part of our strategy to build a new base of dividend stability.”
Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer